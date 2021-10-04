Secretary of State Jeff Bullock wishes Delawareans a happy Italian American Heritage Month

October is National Italian American Heritage Month, a month dedicated to celebrating the distinguished cultural contributions of Americans with Italian lineage. According to the United States Census Bureau, as of 2019, more than 16 million Americans of Italian descent reside in the United States, making up the seventh largest ethnic group in the country.

“Italian Americans throughout our history have had great influence on our communities and our history,” said Secretary of State Jeff Bullock. “From owning businesses, educating children, serving in public service, and so much more, Italian Americans strengthen and enrich societies in the First State. I’m proud that the Delaware Commission on Italian Heritage and Culture—a vital Commission whose mission is to strengthen cultural ties between Italians and Italian Americans—is a part of the Department of State. I wish all Italian Americans a happy Italian American Heritage Month.”

The Delaware Commission on Italian Heritage and Culture consists of nine members of Italian ancestry whose mission is to establish, maintain, and develop cultural ties between Italians and Italian-Americans; foster a special interest in the historical and cultural backgrounds of both groups; and help establish or promote Italian language programs in Delaware schools.

“On behalf of the Delaware Commission on Italian Heritage and Culture and all Italian Americans in Delaware, I hope you enjoy Italian American Heritage Month, and take a moment to reflect upon our rich cultural heritage,” said Delaware Commission on Italian Heritage and Culture Chairman Richard A. DiLiberto, Jr. Esq. “Consider the engineering feats of ancient Rome, the fine arts of the Renaissance, the genius of DaVinci, the literary works of Dante, and the operas of Puccini. So many Italian Americans have helped make Delaware a better place in which to live, work and raise a family. From engineering, to business, to law, to medicine, to government, the culinary arts, music, art, language, history, education and so many other areas, we Italian Americans continue to work hand-in-hand with all Delawareans with a common goal: to help our children and grandchildren live the American Dream.”

