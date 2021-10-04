CellCore Biosciences Co-Founder Dr. Jay Davidson Speaks at Natural Interventions Conference October 15, 2021
Health Company Co-Founder Will Present at American Chiropractic Association (ACA) Natural Immunology Event in Florida
It excites me to be speaking at this event and introducing more practitioners to the revolutionary technology CellCore has been able to create. These products can change lives!”MERIDIAN, IDAHO, UNITED STATES, October 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Jay Davidson, co-founder of health company CellCore Biosciences, will speak about toxicity’s effect on the immune system at the American Chiropractic Association (ACA) Council on Nutrition’s Natural Immunology Event. The conference is being held at Club Med Sandpiper Bay in Port St. Lucie, Florida from October 14th–17th.
— Dr. Jay Davidson, co-founder of CellCore
Dr. Jay has an extensive background in immune health. You may know Dr. Jay Davidson as “The Lyme Guy” or as an expert speaker and international best-selling author on foundational medicine and overcoming chronic illness. After nearly losing his wife Heather (a doctor herself) to Lyme disease twice, Dr. Jay Davidson finally pieced together what was needed to save her life and it became his mission to share that with the world. This led him to co-found CellCore Biosciences, which creates health products for gut health and immunity.
On Friday, October 15th, Dr. Jay will speak during the ACA conference luncheon. At the event, Dr. Jay will dive into how toxins impact the function of your immune system. He will also share insights on CellCore’s proprietary Carbon Technology blend, while getting down to the granular level of the science behind pH and product energy of electrical conductivity.
Dr. Jay says, “With CellCore only being four years young, there is so much we are eager to share with the wellness world. It excites me to be speaking at this event and introducing more practitioners to the revolutionary technology CellCore has been able to create. These products can change lives!”
CellCore is a sponsor for the event, and an informational booth will be present for any and all who would like to learn more. For more information on the company, visit their website (https://cellcore.com/).
The conference hosted by the ACA Council is an in-person event themed “Natural Interventions in Immunology.” It offers up to 23.5 credit education units (CEUs) for qualifying practitioners. Practitioners can register here and can learn more about the event and speakers here.
About CellCore Biosciences: CellCore Biosciences is a wellness company that believes a “healthy microbiome is a healthy you.” This starts with opening drainage pathways, supporting energy at the mitochondrial level, and detoxing unwanted substances. Their core values are front and center in the company mission: “Creating solutions that work is what we do. Restoring hope and health is who we are.”
