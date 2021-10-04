21A203646, careless and negligent operation
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#:21A103646
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Det. Trooper Michael Mattuchio
STATION: St. Albans
CONTACT#: 524-5993
DATE/TIME: 10/04/2021 0940 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: I 89 southbound mile marker 90, Colchester, VT
VIOLATION: Careless and Negligent Operation
ACCUSED: Eric Dennis
AGE: 36
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Milton, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On October 4, 2021, at approximately 0940 hours, a motor vehicle stop was
conducted on Interstate 89 southbound in the area of mile marker 90 in
Colchester, VT. The operator, Eric Dennis (36) of Milton, VT passed an unmarked
trooper doing approximately 90 mph in a posted 55 mph zone.
Dennis was given a criminal citation and must appear in Chittenden County
Superior Court on November 9, 2021 at 0830 hours.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 11/09/2021 0830 hours
COURT: Chittenden Superior Court
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Detective Trooper Michael Mattuchio
Bureau of Criminal Investigation A-West
Vermont State Police – St. Albans
140 Fisher Pond Road
St. Albans, VT 05478
Crisis Negotiator
Phone: (802) 524-5993
Fax: (802) 527-1150
Email: Michael.Mattuchio@vermont.gov