VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#:21A103646

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Det. Trooper Michael Mattuchio                         

 

STATION: St. Albans                   

CONTACT#: 524-5993

 

DATE/TIME: 10/04/2021 0940 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: I 89 southbound mile marker 90, Colchester, VT

VIOLATION: Careless and Negligent Operation

 

ACCUSED:  Eric Dennis                                             

AGE: 36

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Milton, VT

 

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On October 4, 2021, at approximately 0940 hours, a motor vehicle stop was

conducted on Interstate 89 southbound in the area of mile marker 90 in

Colchester, VT. The operator, Eric Dennis (36) of Milton, VT passed an unmarked

trooper doing approximately 90 mph in a posted 55 mph zone.

 

Dennis was given a criminal citation and must appear in Chittenden County

Superior Court on November 9, 2021 at 0830 hours.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME:  11/09/2021  0830 hours        

COURT: Chittenden Superior Court

LODGED - LOCATION:  N/A  

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

Detective Trooper Michael Mattuchio

Bureau of Criminal Investigation A-West

Vermont State Police – St. Albans

140 Fisher Pond Road

St. Albans, VT 05478

Crisis Negotiator

Phone: (802) 524-5993

Fax:  (802) 527-1150

Email: Michael.Mattuchio@vermont.gov

 

21A203646, careless and negligent operation

