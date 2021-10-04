Christina Rondeau Added to Local Legends Wall
Rondeau joins Woonsocket's Local Legends
Christina has excited alot of people with the path she has taken and made the city proud”JOHNSTON, RHODE ISLAND, UNITED STATES, October 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Just for fun, local business owner Ray Arrda, set up a "Local Legends Wall" at his Main street business American Contract Specialist. The wall created just for fun, has grown with memorabilia from local boxing legends from the City. As people walk by and visit the wall Ray said, "One name kept coming up. Local Legend, Christina Rondeau needed to be up on that wall!"
— Ray Aruda
Christina Rondeau has spent her life dedicated to impacting people, making positive changes in their lives. A native of Woonsocket R.I., she has left her mark and has made the city proud. On Tuesday, September 28th, she was added to the Woonsocket's Local Legend Wall. Christina, is a 5th degree black belt in Kenpo Karate, and owner of Rondeau's Kickboxing in Johnston R.I. Christina is a former USA KB Team Member with three tours - Poland, Italy, and Ireland. She was hand chosen to be on Chuck Norris's World Combat League, "Team New England." Christina was also inducted into the Martial Arts Hall of Fame in 2011 and then again in 2019.
"To be added to the Local Legends Wall among the other local boxing legends here like Peter Mafredo, Tommy Galipeau., Joe Gardner and Charley Lagor is an honor." says Christina Rondeau. "It has always been about the people and changing their lives and I will continue on that path as I strive to help anyone in need and assist them through my Knockout Wishes program and help them take self defense classes working with their budget. I would never turn anyone away that wants to learn how to defend themselves." You can visit the "Local Legengs' wall in Rays' business anytime you are walking by, you can see it from outside or say hello and go inside. If you want to learn self defense contact Christina at www.rkblive.com
