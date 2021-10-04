Submit Release
News Search

There were 473 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 192,824 in the last 365 days.

Christina Rondeau Added to Local Legends Wall

Rondeau Added to Local Legend Wall

Christina Rondeau is added to Ray Aruda's Local Legend Wall.

Christina Rondeau and her road to success

31 Years of History - Christina continues to push forward

Rondeau joins Woonsocket's Local Legends

Christina has excited alot of people with the path she has taken and made the city proud”
— Ray Aruda
JOHNSTON, RHODE ISLAND, UNITED STATES, October 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Just for fun, local business owner Ray Arrda, set up a "Local Legends Wall" at his Main street business American Contract Specialist. The wall created just for fun, has grown with memorabilia from local boxing legends from the City. As people walk by and visit the wall Ray said, "One name kept coming up. Local Legend, Christina Rondeau needed to be up on that wall!"

Christina Rondeau has spent her life dedicated to impacting people, making positive changes in their lives. A native of Woonsocket R.I., she has left her mark and has made the city proud. On Tuesday, September 28th, she was added to the Woonsocket's Local Legend Wall. Christina, is a 5th degree black belt in Kenpo Karate, and owner of Rondeau's Kickboxing in Johnston R.I. Christina is a former USA KB Team Member with three tours - Poland, Italy, and Ireland. She was hand chosen to be on Chuck Norris's World Combat League, "Team New England." Christina was also inducted into the Martial Arts Hall of Fame in 2011 and then again in 2019.

"To be added to the Local Legends Wall among the other local boxing legends here like Peter Mafredo, Tommy Galipeau., Joe Gardner and Charley Lagor is an honor." says Christina Rondeau. "It has always been about the people and changing their lives and I will continue on that path as I strive to help anyone in need and assist them through my Knockout Wishes program and help them take self defense classes working with their budget. I would never turn anyone away that wants to learn how to defend themselves." You can visit the "Local Legengs' wall in Rays' business anytime you are walking by, you can see it from outside or say hello and go inside. If you want to learn self defense contact Christina at www.rkblive.com

Rebecca Rhodes
Rondeau's Kickboxing
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

Ray Aruda adds Christina Rondeau to Woonsockets Local Legends Wall

You just read:

Christina Rondeau Added to Local Legends Wall

Distribution channels: Amusement, Gaming & Casino, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Sports, Fitness & Recreation


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.