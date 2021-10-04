OKW’S EASYTEC IIOT/SENSOR ENCLOSURES NOW IN FOUR NEW SIZES

EASYTEC fast-mount enclosures are now available in four new larger sizes

EASYTEC enclosures are designed for pole/profile mounting with cable ties

EASYTEC mounting flanges also allow screw fixing on machines, walls etc.

OKW has expanded its EASYTEC range of fast-mount flanged enclosures. The four new sizes suit more complex applications that require extra installation volume.

EASYTEC is perfect for sensors and IIoT technology”
— Sean Bailey
BRIDGEVILLE, PENNSYLVANIA, USA, October 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OKW has added four new sizes to its EASYTEC range of fast-mount flanged enclosures. The new larger sizes suit more complex applications that require extra installation volume – such as IT network technology and smart factory sensor equipment.

EASYTEC can be mounted quickly and easily on poles or flat surfaces in challenging industrial environments – either indoors or outdoors. Applications include IoT/IIoT, sensor systems, security and monitoring, stock control, environmental, medical and laboratory technology.

EASYTEC offers good stability. Its flat base has a curved recess for easy and secure pole mounting. Integrated mounting lugs feature apertures for cable ties and holes for panhead screws. The top is soft contoured for superior ergonomics.

Internal screw pillars in the top and base enable EASYTEC to accommodate two PCBs. Tamperproof stainless steel Torx assembly screws make the housings ideal for medical electronics.

EASYTEC is available in four plan sizes: original 80 and 100 – and now new 125 and 150. Each plan size is offered in two heights, giving a range of eight sizes from 3.97” x 1.96” x 0.86” to 6.77” x 3.66” x 1.81”. The enclosures are molded from tough and UV-stable ASA+PC-FR (UL 94 V-0) in off-white (RAL 9002) as standard.

Prices start at $19. Accessories include IP 65 seals, 2.5 x 6 mm self-tapping screws (PZ1 and Torx T8) and a Torx T8 screwdriver.

Customizing options include CNC machining, lacquering, printing/laser marking of legends and logos, RFI/EMI shielding, installation and assembly.

View full EASYTEC range here >>

Sean Bailey
OKW Enclosures Inc
+1 412 220 9244
About

OKW is a leading manufacturer of plastic and metal enclosures for OEM electronics equipment. Our US program includes the OKW and METCASE™ product lines, plus some complementary products. This unique combination allows us to offer our customers a truly comprehensive range of enclosures. Our sales team is on hand to offer expert advice on the selection and integration of our housing systems. We can also carry out all the machining and modifications required to fit your electronic components. We provide fully finished housings ready for final assembly of your equipment. Our Quality Management Systems for OKW and METCASE comply with the requirements of ISO 9001:2008 for the design, manufacture and distribution of plastic and metal enclosures. With such a huge range of enclosures to choose from, we are confident that we can offer the right housing solution for your project.

www.okwenclosures.com

