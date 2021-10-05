Newly Released Virtual Assistant Training Course Helps Moms Start & Grow a Successful VA Business
Learn the steps CEO Genean Roberts used to grow from zero to 6 figures in only 10 months!LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES, October 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Life by Design Virtual Solutions has proven that anyone with a dream and a vision can launch a successful company, even in the Covid era. Genean Roberts, CEO and owner of Life by Design Virtual Solutions, launched her business in August 2020, with the intention of servicing a few clients who needed virtual assistant services. Since then, she has been able to help over 2 dozen business owners and counting.
We cannot believe how fast this business has grown and still growing. We had no idea the real need for the services we offer. We want to help as many small business owners as we can work less and grow faster”, says Genean.
In the past few months she also realized there is also a growing need in the area of training and consultation for other aspiring virtual assistants. That's when she decided to develop a course teaching others how to grow their own virtual assistant business into a 6 figure business, even if they have zero experience.
“I started my business, Life by Design Virtual Solutions, in August of 2020. It grew so quickly, hitting 6 figures in 10 months. I knew I had to share how I did it and what I learned along the way. I want all women who want something different, on their own terms, to be able to build a full time income working from home. I believe this course will create a clear path and strategy for those women.”, said Genean.
Genean’s commitment and passion for her business has allowed her to build up an amazing team who work hard on a day to day basis to ensure quality results, with a projection of over $200,000 in business revenue by the end of 2021. And she wants to teach others how to do the same.
There are many courses on the internet teaching almost anything you can imagine. Genean believes that the difference in this course and others on the market, is that she only teaches what she did to grow quickly, her exact blueprint. In this course she teaches step-by-step ways that she grew her business from scratch to 6 Figures in only 10 months.
What’s in this course:
Full access to the 10 module course
Bonus 11th module
Lots of free downloads
Access to a members only Facebook group
Live weekly training in the Facebook group
What users will learn:
The different types of VA’s
What you need to set up your office
How to find the perfect niche for you
Where to find clients
How to get the clients to say yes to you
Contracts and paperwork
Getting paid!
The virtual assistant industry is in high-demand. Business owners everywhere are opening up to the fact that a virtual assistant can do almost anything an in-house employee can do, without the added overhead of supplying an office space and equipment. With this course it’s possible for anyone with a little determination to grow their business to 6 figures in 2022.
Get more information here. http://geneanroberts.com/
Genean Roberts
Life by Design Virtual Solutions
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn