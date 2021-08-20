OrangeBag®, A Los Angeles Based Laundry Delivery Service, Expands into the San Fernando Valley
OrangeBag is LA’s number one, app-based laundry company offering premier services that are toxin free and eco-friendly.LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, August 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LA based laundry delivery service, OrangeBag® is expanding into the San Fernando Valley. Its new area of service includes Calabasas, Woodland Hills, Encino, Sherman Oaks, North Hollywood, Studio City, Burbank, and more. OrangeBag® is LA’s number one, app-based laundry company offering premier services that are toxin free, eco-friendly, and are picked up and dropped off right to their customers’ doorsteps.
OrangeBag® has continued to grow, despite the challenges businesses faced during the Covid-19 pandemic. During a time of uncertainty and massive change, OrangeBag® adapted its services and is now utilizing contactless pick-up and delivery as well as a three-step sanitizing process to ensure that their employees and customers remain safe.
In a recent interview, Orangebag® Founder and CEO, Ayad Mirjan, expressed his excitement at the recent expansion announcement, saying, “we are certainly grateful for this opportunity as it allows us to continue in the pursuit of our mission of giving busy, working professionals, who value their time, the peace of mind required to focus on what is meaningful."
OrangeBag® started as most do, with an idea. Ayad saw a need and filled it. Here is the story of how OrangeBag® came to be, as told by Ayad.
“As an entrepreneur, a family man, and like most people, always on the go, working 40+ hours a week, I found it hard to find a work-life balance. It came to a point where I was outsourcing almost all of my house chores. Not laundry. A simple task that takes a huge toll. Wash, dry, and worst of all, fold!
If I dreaded it this much, there had to be others who felt the same. I started to observe my sisters and everyone around me—all successful professionals—and they had an even harder time than I did juggling this task. It was at that time that the idea of OrangeBag® was born. And I have to say it's been the most rewarding entrepreneurial journey I've ever had.”
OrangeBag® not only fills a huge need in the communities they serve, but also reduces the human footprint by using eco-friendly machines that help cut energy consumption by up to 30%. Life should be spent doing anything you want, except laundry!
Ayad Mirjan
OrangeBag®
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook