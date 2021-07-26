New Virtual Assistant Startup Celebrates One Year in Business by Expanding to Include SOP Services

Having an easy-to-use training and development system for your employees can help streamline your processes, creating more growth and less turnover.

PLEASUREVILLE, KY, USA, July 26, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Less than a year old, Life by Design Virtual Solutions has proven that anyone with a dream and a vision can launch a successful company, even in the Covid era. Genean Roberts, owner of Life by Design Virtual Solutions, launched her business in August 2020, with the intention of servicing a few clients who needed virtual assistant services. Since then, she has been able to help over 2 dozen business owners and has grown her business to a total of 6 team members with various expertise!"We cannot believe how fast this business has grown. We had no idea the real need for the services we offer. We want to help as many small business owners as we can work less and grow faster”, says Genean.In the past few months she realized there is also a growing need in the area of training and education for small businesses with employees. That's when she decided to expand her virtual assistant business into a virtual solutions business, so she could help more businesses in more areas, including equipping their employees and setting them up for success.“You need a playbook! Without policies and procedures in place, your company cannot effectively track employee learning and development. That’s where we come in. Our team can create SOPs, revise current policies and help you to implement them quickly!’’, says Genean.Genean and her team are now Certified Trainual Consultants who specialize in writing and implementing processes that transform businesses into highly profitable and growing organizations by documenting their procedures. The Life By Design Virtual Solutions team has over 20 years of combined experience in technical writing, process improvement and implementation of processes. They also specialize in social media marketing, and general administrative management.Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) are the day-to-day building blocks of any efficient organization. A few ways Life by Design Virtual Solutions can help small businesses include: SOP Writing and RevisionEmployee HandbooksEmployee Training ManualsInstructional ManualsForms and AgreementsImplementation of SOP Processes into an Onboarding and Training SystemOngoing MaintenanceIn addition to the new SOP services, they continue to offer social media management services and general administrative services.Social Media Management•Graphics •Engagement •Hashtag Research•Post Scheduling •FB Group Management •And More…..General Admin Services•Calendar Management •Email Marketing •Email Management•Website Management •CRM Management •Appointment SchedulingGenean’s commitment and passion for her business has allowed her to build up an amazing team who works hard on a day to day basis to ensure quality results. This well organized and experienced team of professionals are dedicated to improving all areas of your small business. You can learn more at www.lifebydesignvs.com