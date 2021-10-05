Custom Computer Specialists nominated in two categories in the Best of Long Island 2022 Contest
Custom Computer Specialists was nominated in both the Best Computer Services and Best Cyber Security Services category.
I founded Custom over forty years ago, and every single one of those years I have been lucky to have a team that works hard every single day supporting our clients’ technology and security needs”HAUPPAUGE, NY, UNITED STATES, October 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Custom Computer Specialists, Inc. (“Custom”), a leading IT services provider, announced today that they were nominated in the categories of best computer services and best cyber security firm in Bethpage Federal Credit Union’s Best of Long Island 2022 contest. The company’s win comes on the heels of receiving the HIA LI’s Large Business Achievement Award and the Long Island Business News’ Corporate Citizenship Award, in addition to being named Best Places to Work in Rhode Island for the third consecutive year.
“To say that I am excited to be nominated for best computer services and best cyber security firm on Long Island would be an understatement,” said Gregory Galdi, President and CEO at Custom. “I founded Custom over forty years ago, and every single one of those years I have been lucky to have a team that works hard every single day supporting our clients’ technology and security needs. This nomination serves as recognition that our fellow Long Islanders are appreciative of our efforts.”
The voting for Best of Long Island runs from October 1st to December 15th in which everyone can vote for their favorite business, professional services firm, etc. once per day. The annual contest averages more than 900,000 Long Island votes, it is also the largest and most popular awards program in New York.
About Custom Computer Specialists, Inc.
Custom Computer Specialists is an innovative technology solutions provider. By offering an extensive range of services including the secure transmission of data, dedicated IT support staffing, proactive monitoring and modern network technologies, our clients improve their competitive advantage, financial performance and their ability to deliver value. To learn more about our innovative solutions please contact us at 800.598.8989 or visit us at www.customonline.com.
