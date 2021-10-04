COMMISSIONER MILLER ENSURES TEXANS CAN ACCESS HEALTHY MEALS THROUGH CHILD AND ADULT CARE FOOD PROGRAM

Today, Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller reminded Texans that sponsors and sites operating the Child and Adult Care Food Program (CACFP) offer free and reduced-price meals for eligible participants. The federally funded program makes healthy meals and snacks available for children and adults in need across the Lone Star State. The Texas Department of Agriculture (TDA) has partnered with approximately 14,000 adult day care centers, childcare centers, and home-based day cares in Texas to serve nutritious free or reduced-priced meals through CACFP.

TDA’s CACFP partners offer healthy meals and snacks coupled with nutrition education to promote healthy eating habits. Commissioner Miller is dedicated to promoting connections between CACFP programs and Texas agriculture. TDA is committed to guiding families toward healthy lifestyles and a healthier future for the great state of Texas.

Benefits

CACFP meals are funded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) and meet federal nutrition standards. CACFP provides nutritious meals for children and adults enrolled in participating childcare centers, day care homes and adult day care centers.

At centers and day care homes that include meals as part of tuition, meals will be available to enrolled participants at no separate charge.

At centers and day care homes where meals are charged separately from tuition, the following groups automatically qualify for free meals:

Children in households getting Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits; receiving Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) benefits; or who are enrolled in Early Head Start; Head Start or Even Start Programs; or who receive Food Distribution Programs on Indian Reservations (FDPIR) benefits automatically qualify for free meals through participating CACFP providers.

Foster children placed with a caregiver by the state or courts are eligible for free meals. If you have foster children living with you and wish to apply for free meals for your foster child, contact your participating childcare center or day care home for assistance.

Adults who receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits, Food Distribution Programs on Indian Reservations (FDPIR) benefits, Medicaid or Supplemental Security Income (SSI) automatically qualify for free meals.

The following groups may qualify for free or reduced-price meals depending on their eligibility information as indicated in their application:

Children in households that do not receive any of the above assistance may qualify for free or reduced-price meals based on household income. See the chart below for income eligibility guidelines.

Parents or guardians who become unemployed may apply for free or reduced-price meals on behalf of their children at any time during the period of unemployment.

Children and adults in households participating in Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women; Infants and Children (WIC) may be eligible for free or reduced-price meals.

Adults who do not receive any of the above assistance may qualify for free or reduced-price meals based on household income. See the chart below for income eligibility guidelines.

Meals are made available without regard to race, color, national origin, sex, age, or disability.

Application

To apply for free or reduced-price meals, you may request an application from your childcare center, adult day care center or day care home provider. The information provided on the application will be treated confidentially and be used only for eligibility determinations and verification of information.

To locate a center or day care home participating in CACFP, call (877) TEX-MEAL. Participating childcare locations will also display official "Building for the Future" and “And Justice for All” posters.

Income Eligibility Guidelines (July 1, 2021 – June 30, 2022)

Household Size

Total Income

Annual

Monthly

Twice Monthly

Biweekly

Weekly

No. of Household Members

Free

Reduced

Free

Reduced

Free

Reduced

Free

Reduced

Free

Reduced

1

$16,744

$23,828

$1,396

$1,986

$698

$993

$644

$917

$322

$459

2

$22,646

$32,227

$1,888

$2,686

$944

$1,343

$871

$1,240

$436

$620

3

$28,548

$40,626

$2,379

$3,386

$1,190

$1,693

$1,098

$1,563

$549

$782

4

$34,450

$49,025

$2,871

$4,086

$1,436

$2,043

$1,325

$1,886

$663

$943

5

$40,352

$57,424

$3,363

$4,786

$1,682

$2,393

$1,552

$2,209

$776

$1,105

6

$46,254

$65,823

$3,855

$5,486

$1,928

$2,743

$1,779

$2,532

$890

$1,266

7

$52,156

$74,222

$4,347

$6,186

$2,174

$3,093

$2,006

$2,855

$1,003

$1,428

8

$58,058

$82,621

$4,839

$6,886

$2,420

$3,443

$2,233

$3,178

$1,117

$1,589

For each additional family member, add

+$5,902

+$8,399

+$492

+$700

+$246

+$350

+$227

+$324

+$114

+$162

Rights

In accordance with Federal civil rights law and U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) civil rights regulations and policies, the USDA, its Agencies, offices, and employees, and institutions participating in or administering USDA programs are prohibited from discriminating based on race, color, national origin, sex, disability, age, or reprisal or retaliation for prior civil rights activity in any program or activity conducted or funded by USDA.

Persons with disabilities who require alternative means of communication for program information (e.g. Braille, large print, audiotape, American Sign Language, etc.), should contact the Agency (State or local) where they applied for benefits. Individuals who are deaf, hard of hearing or have speech disabilities may contact USDA through the Federal Relay Service at (800) 877-8339. Additionally, program information may be made available in languages other than English.

To file a program complaint of discrimination, complete the USDA Program Discrimination Complaint Form, (AD-3027) found online at: How to File a Complaint, and at any USDA office, or write a letter addressed to USDA and provide in the letter all of the information requested in the form. To request a copy of the complaint form, call (866) 632-9992. Submit your completed form or letter to USDA by:

(1) mail: U.S. Department of Agriculture

Office of the Assistant Secretary for Civil Rights

1400 Independence Avenue, SW

Washington, D.C. 20250-9410;

(2) fax: (202) 690-7442; or

(3) email: program.intake@usda.gov.

This institution is an equal opportunity provider.

