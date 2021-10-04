ExpressJet Airlines One Step Closer to Restart After Bridge Agreements with its Flight Attendants and Dispatchers
ATLANTA, UNITED STATES, October 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In preparation for ExpressJet’s reboot as a scheduled service airline, the company has reached agreements with both the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers (IAM) representing its Flight Attendants and the Transport Workers Union of America (TWU) representing its Dispatchers.
ExpressJet recently announced its reboot with the launch of aha!, its “air-hotel-adventure” leisure brand. aha! will begin flying from its home base at Reno-Tahoe International Airport on October 24, 2021 to eight cities across the western United States. The agreements with the IAM and TWU will provide temporary flexibility to ExpressJet as it finalizes the restart of operations with different systems, a different business operations model and a different footprint. The agreements are designed to maintain the compensation and benefits in the existing Collective Bargaining Agreement.
“We appreciate the willingness of all of our unions in helping ExpressJet restart operations,” said Darrin Greubel, Managing Director of Operations. “With agreements completed with the IAM and TWU membership, we look forward to concluding our contract with the Air Line Pilots Association (ALPA) shortly.”
ExpressJet’s restart will enable it to recall from the 2,700 employees who were furloughed after the termination of its flights on behalf of United Express – at the end of September 2020.
