Global Military Robots Market Trends, Strategies, And Opportunities In The Military Robots Market 2021-2030

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, October 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the new market research report ‘Military Robots Global Market Report 2021 : COVID-19 Growth And Change’ published by The Business Research Company, the military robots market is expected grow from $20.13 billion in 2020 to $22.35 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11%. The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $36.57 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 13%. The increasing adoption of military robots by various countries, therefore, is expected drive the military robot market growth.

The global military robots market consists of sales of robots designed for military applications. The market consists of revenue generated by the establishments by the sales of remotely controlled military robots that are designed for tasks such as transport, search, rescue, gunfire/attack, airborne and underwater surveillance, image capturing, bomb disposal, carry wounded military personnel, and detect mines.

Trends In The Global Military Robots Market

Multi-mission robots are designed to carry out multi-domain operations in military. Unlike humans, robots do not suffer from physical and mental exhaustion. With continuous advances in electronic component technology and miniaturization in the operational flexibility of robots increased tremendously. They exhibit greater endurance from the impact of bombs and weapons ensuring greater security. Today's robots are equipped with mission-specific tasks and individual munitions. The payloads that these robots carry may be integrated into line with the mission requirements. For instance, 710 Kobra is a heavy-duty, multi-mission robot designed by American robot maker iRobot Defense & Security (now Endeavor Robotic Holdings) to provide increased safety and mission effectiveness for soldiers, first responders, and security personnel.

Global Military Robots Market Segments:

The global military robots market is further segmented based on platform, application, payload, end user and geography.

By Platform: Land, Marine, Airborne

By Application: ISR, Search and Rescue, Combat Support, Transportation, EOD, Mine Clearance, Firefighting

By Payload: Sensors, Cameras, LCD Screens, Weapons, Radar, Others

By End User: Armed Forces, Homeland Securities

By Geography: The global military robot market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Military Robots Global Market Report 2021 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides military robots market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global military robots market, military robots market share, military robots global market players, military robots market segments and geographies, military robots market’s leading competitors’ revenues, profiles and market shares. The military robots global market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Read Military Robots Global Market Report 2021 from The Business Research Company for information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region And By Country; Historic And Forecast Size, And Growth Rates For The World, 7 Regions And 12 Countries

Military Robots Market Organizations Covered: Lockheed Marin Corporation, Northrup Grumman Corporation, General Dynamics Corporation, BAE Systems, Aerovironment, Inc, Irobot, Thales Group, Elbit Systems Ltd, Turkish Aerospace Industries Inc., QinetiQ, Cobham PLC, Saab AB, Endeavor Robotics, Qinetiq, Clearpath Robotics, Boeing, Energid Technologies, Recon Robotics, FLIR Systems, Inc.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

The Business Research Company has published over 1000 industry reports, covering over 2500 market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. The reports are updated with a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on various markets.

