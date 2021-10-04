Vermont State Police News Release - Aggravated Assault / Stabbing - Highgate, VT - Case#21A203895 - VSP Saint Albans
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21A203895
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Nicholas Olson
STATION: VSP - Saint Albans
CONTACT#: 802-524-5993
DATE/TIME: 10/4/2021 @ 0032 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Gore Rd, Highgate, VT
VIOLATION: Aggravated Assault
ACCUSED: Caitlin Bockus
AGE: 29
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Swanton, VT
VICTIM: Amy Plattner
AGE: 41
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Saint Albans, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On October 4, 2021 at approximately 0032 hours, State Police in Saint Albans received a call about a stabbing on Gore Rd in Highgate. Caitlin Bockus (age 29) called to advise that she had just stabbed someone, and her ex-boyfriend was bringing that individual to the hospital.
It was later determined that an altercation occurred between Bockus and Amy Plattner (age 41). Bockus was stating she stabbed Plattner in self-defense after being attacked, but according to Plattner and the ex-boyfriend, Bockus was the aggressor. Both of them advised Bockus was never assaulted, and she stabbed Plattner without warning.
Plattner went to Northwestern Medical Center but was later transferred to UVM Medical Center. Her injuries are considered serious but stable, and she was able to speak with the Troopers at the hospital to give her side of the story.
Bockus was charged with the crime of aggravated assault and was lodged at Chittenden County Corrections for lack of $1000 bail.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 10/4/2021 @ 1300 hours
COURT: Franklin Superior
LODGED - Chittenden County Corrections
BAIL: $1000 Cash/Surety
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Sergeant John Bruzzi
Patrol Commander
Vermont State Police- St Albans Barracks
140 Fisher Pond Road
St Albans, VT 05478
P: (802)-524-5993
F: (802)-527-1150