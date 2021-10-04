Vermont State Police News Release - Aggravated Assault / Stabbing - Highgate, VT - Case#21A203895 - VSP Saint Albans

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21A203895

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Nicholas Olson

STATION: VSP - Saint Albans

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

DATE/TIME: 10/4/2021 @ 0032 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Gore Rd, Highgate, VT

VIOLATION: Aggravated Assault

ACCUSED: Caitlin Bockus

AGE: 29

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Swanton, VT

VICTIM: Amy Plattner

AGE: 41

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Saint Albans, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On October 4, 2021 at approximately 0032 hours, State Police in Saint Albans received a call about a stabbing on Gore Rd in Highgate. Caitlin Bockus (age 29) called to advise that she had just stabbed someone, and her ex-boyfriend was bringing that individual to the hospital.

It was later determined that an altercation occurred between Bockus and Amy Plattner (age 41). Bockus was stating she stabbed Plattner in self-defense after being attacked, but according to Plattner and the ex-boyfriend, Bockus was the aggressor. Both of them advised Bockus was never assaulted, and she stabbed Plattner without warning.

Plattner went to Northwestern Medical Center but was later transferred to UVM Medical Center. Her injuries are considered serious but stable, and she was able to speak with the Troopers at the hospital to give her side of the story.

Bockus was charged with the crime of aggravated assault and was lodged at Chittenden County Corrections for lack of $1000 bail.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 10/4/2021 @ 1300 hours

COURT: Franklin Superior

LODGED - Chittenden County Corrections

BAIL: $1000 Cash/Surety

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Sergeant John Bruzzi

Patrol Commander

Vermont State Police- St Albans Barracks

140 Fisher Pond Road

St Albans, VT 05478

P: (802)-524-5993

F: (802)-527-1150