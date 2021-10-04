FINNISH START-UP FLYMAAS LAUNCHES LYGG SERVICE THAT REVOLUTIONIZES SHORT-TERM TRAVEL

Business travel Roope Kekäläinen, CEO Jari-Jussi Viinikkala, CFO

Lygg is a smart mobility service, door-to-door service with the comfort, safety, and speed of a private flight at the price of a commercial for its members

Lygg’s service is an instrument for change - helping local communities to strive and businesses to become better, right now.” — Roope Kekäläinen, CEO and co-founder

FRANKFURT, GERMANY, October 4, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- • Lygg is a smart mobility service offering decentralized, door-to-door service with the comfort, safety, and speed of a private flight at the price of a commercial for its members• Today Lygg officially launched with flights from Frankfurt to Paris to test the concept and to collect data for continuous development of the Lygg core: the sophisticated smart app . Lygg App acts as the interface of Lygg platform, a nexus between Lygg users and its service partners• Lygg’s mission is to improve from being carbon neutral towards their vision to be emission free by 2030 by enabling developing technologies a fast track to commercialize. From the day one, Lygg has been an instrument for change. They minimise environmental impact by using dynamic planning, smart asset allocation and overcompensate their carbon footprint with the help of their partner, Compensate Foundation (™)*, a world leading non-profit organisationLygg means rethinking travel. Today Lygg is to unveil a new smart mobility platform that offers its members simple travel creating a powerful experience with the state-of-the-art lightweight private aircrafts. The launch of this new service will revolutionize how people travel today and elevate the travel of tomorrow.Lygg service offers its customers a high return on investment on what really is matters: their time, well-being, and a sustainable way of transportation. It can save up to 67% of travel time compared to other means of travel. How it’s done: Lygg uses door-to-door service taking away the stress and waiting times from the traveller, using smaller airports and business terminals which saves time and provides comfortable and Covid-19 safe environment. Lygg service removes the worry of parking, crowds and waiting in lines while offering travel that your life loves.The launchLygg will test its service flying from Frankfurt (Egelsbach airport) to Paris (Le Bourget airport). The objectives are to test the full concept, collect valuable customer feedback and data for continuous development. In the future, the company will use AI to optimize its dynamic routing and smart asset allocation to provide the biggest time savings with minimal environmental impact. Lygg uses EASA approved AOC operators with decades of safe and reliable flight operations track record to always ensure the customers’ comfort and safety.Sustainability enhancedThe world needs a future of zero-emission travelling and Lygg is paving the way with its revolutionary platform that will provide a fast track for the commercialization of the clean technologies: electric fixed-wing aircraft and eVTOL development. The company is working hard to build aviation revolutionising MaaS platform, enabling emission free electric flying to the masses. The current aviation industry and infrastructure is suboptimal for short-distance routes, smaller aircraft and cannot function economically in that framework.Lygg cares for the local communityLygg gives new life for local underutilized infrastructure. We use optimized assets, using quieter, smaller planes. This also means less noise, better air quality and smaller CO2 emissions - benefiting the planet and local communities.Lygg helps local communities by providing enhanced connectivity and opportunities presently unavailable. Lygg assists regional development by enabling local businesses to become more productive by boosting competitiveness whilst giving better quality of life for the community.Roope Kekäläinen, co-founder and CEO of Lygg said:“We identified that the industry is in stress and their assets and processes are not built for the quick change which means market penetration of more sustainable travel modes slower than the development of the new cleantech solutions. That’s why we are building this service platform from ground up to serve todays demand and be ready for innovations of tomorrow. Lygg’s service is an instrument for change - helping local communities to strive and businesses to become better, right now.”Jari-Jussi Viinikkala, co-founder and CFO of Lygg said:“The future will look totally different - it is crucial to cut not only emissions, but also micro particles and noise pollution. The outcome is important to cities, the planet, and people’s wellbeing. Europe can be a catalyst for the new sustainable electric aviation, and we can build a commuter-belt of short-range flights faster than anywhere else in the world. The implementation is fast because it requires minimal infrastructure investments within a geographically compact region.”About Flymaas Oy / LYGG: Flymaas Oy was founded in Finland in 2020, it’s a company behind the LYGG service. Lygg means rethinking travel. It’s a platform that offers its members simple and easy arranging of travel schemes via an App, creating a powerful travel experience with state-of-the-art and lightweight private aircrafts. We offer our customers a high return on investment on what really is valuable: their time, well-being, and a sustainable way of transportation. www.lygg.com

