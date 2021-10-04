Fintel Provides UK Investors with Funds Flow Leaderboard to Identify Securities with Highest Institutional Accumulation
Fintel’s UK Funds Flow Leaderboard showcases companies attracting new institutional investmentUNITED KINGDOM, October 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fintel.io, a provider of advanced research tools for data-driven investors, has developed an advanced quantitative modeling UK UK Funds Flow Leaderboard to find companies that are attracting the highest levels of new institutional investments.
“Institutional support is an important factor to consider when investing,” said Wilton Risenhoover, founder and CEO of Fintel. “Our Funds Flow Leaderboard analyzes changes to a security’s owners count and allocation in order to pinpoint those that have high levels of institutional accumulation. This helps retail investors identify potential profit opportunities.”
Institutional accumulation refers to securities being bought by professional and institutional investors such as hedge funds, mutual funds, and pensions. The buying and selling actions of professional and institutional investors can correlate to the stock’s price rising or falling. Taking note of the level of institutional investment helps retail investors make profitable decisions.
The Funds Flow Leaderboard features the Ownership Accumulation Score, which is the result of a proprietary model that uses a number of factors. This model includes the increase in the number of disclosed owners and the changes in average allocation across disclosed owners. The number ranges from 0 to 100, with higher numbers indicating a higher level of accumulation to its peers, and 50 being the average.
The Funds Flow Leaderboard features the:
* Owners Count, which is the total number of entities that have disclosed positions in the company;
* Owners Count Percent Change, which is the percent change in this count during the last 90 days;
* Average Allocation, which is the average portfolio allocation disclosed by all owners of the security (position in security/total disclosed AUM);
* Allocation Change, which is the average raw change in allocation over the last 90 days (current allocation - prior allocation); and the
* Allocation Change (%), which is the percent change in allocation between in the last 90 days (100 * (current allocation - prior allocation) / prior allocation).
Securities with the highest level of institutional accumulation as of 10/3:
* YNGA / Young & Co’s Brewery PLC (96.35)
Young & Co’s Brewery tops this week’s list with a score of 96.35. Institutional owners increased from 11 last quarter to 19 this quarter, an increase of 72.73%. The average portfolio allocation of existing owners increased 284% over the quarter, to 0.0113% across all disclosed funds.
* PAF / Pan African Resources PLC (95.16)
Pan African Resources is number two on this week’s list with a score of 95.16. Disclosed owners increased 17%, from 23 last quarter to 27 this quarter. Average portfolio allocation increased 246% to 0.244%.
* SQZ / Serica Energy PLC (94.74)
Serica Energy is third on this week’s list with a score of 94.74. Disclosed owners increased 17%, climbing from 27 owners reported last quarter to 27 this quarter. Average portfolio allocation more than doubled, increasing 239% to 0.069%
* LIO / Liontrust Asset Management PLC (93.13)
Liontrust Asset Management comes in at number four this week with a score of 93. The number of fund owners increased 14.71% over the quarter, climbing from 34 last quarter to 39 this quarter. Additionally, the average allocation of funds increased 84.9% to 0.079% across all reporting funds.
* GROW / Draper Esprit PLC (92.66)
Draper Esprit comes in at number five this week with a score of 92.66. Disclosed owners climbed 15.7%, climbing from 19 last quarter to 22 this quarter. Average fund allocation increased 46% to 0.226%.
* SOLG / SolGold PLC (92.63)
Number six on this week’s list is SolGold, with a score of 92.6%. The company added four new funds this quarter, with total disclosed owners climbing 17.3% from 23 to 27 owners. Average allocation increased 39% to 0.238%
* FUTR / Future PLC (92.26)
Number seven on this week’s list is Future PLC with a score of 92.63%. Disclosed owners increased 15% from 77 to 89 over the quarter, and average allocation increased 36% to 0.6557%.
* SMS / Smart Metering Systems PLC (91.85)
Smart Metering Systems comes in at number eight this week with a score of 91.85. The company added four new funds this quarter, with total disclosed owners increasing 11.43% from 35 to 39. Average allocation increased 58.2% to 0.20%.
* HSW / Hostelworld Group PLC (91.80)
Hostwelworld Group is number nine this week with a score of 91.8. The company added just one fund over the quarter, with total funds climbing from 12 to 13. However, the average allocation increased by a whopping 1,432% to 0.035%.
* LIFE / Life Sciences Development (91.36)
Last on this week’s list is Life Sciences Development with a score of 91.36. The company added nine funds over the quarter, with total funds increasing from 47 to 56. The average allocation of existing funds increased 34.9% to 0.04%.
The Ownership Score ranges from 0 to 100, with higher numbers indicating a higher level of accumulation relative to its peers.
In addition to the Funds Flow leaderboard, data-driven retail investors that subscribe to Fintel.io have access to comprehensive ownership data of US institutions, mutual funds, and ETFs targeting equities and bonds in mature, emerging, and frontier markets. The platform also provides insight into mutual funds and EFTs that are shorting stocks, and allows users to track activist hedge funds to uncover potential profit.
For more information visit https://fintel.io.
About Fintel.io:
Fintel.io is a leading equity research platform designed to help data-driven investors make better investing decisions. Fintel provides deep analytics on a variety of market data, including fund ownership, insider trading activity, short interest, and company financials. Fintel currently tracks over 3500 funds and over 500,000 securities traded worldwide. Information includes fund holdings, fund sentiment, financial data, and regulatory filings (including SEC, LSE, ASX, and SGX). Fintel was founded by Wilton Risenhoover.
About Finpedia.co
Fintel.io developed Finpedia.co as another resource for retail investors. Finpedia is a financial wiki that aims to develop research reports on every publicly traded company in the world. These research reports are crowdsourced from public documents such as regulatory filings and news reports. For more information visit finpedia.co.
Evan Sneider
Red Rooster PR
email us here