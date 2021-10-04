Bidding Set to Close on a 3 BR Home w/Detached Garage in Spotsylvania County, VA Announces Nicholls Auction Marketing
This home is move-in ready, and can be modernized at your convenience. With its convenient central location, this is an incredible opportunity to Bid Your Price and Make it Yours.”FREDERICKSBURG, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, October 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., (www.nichollsauction.com) announces the auction of a 3 bedroom 2 bath home w/detached garage/shop on a double corner lot in Spotsylvania County, VA, on Thursday, October 7 at 3 pm according to John Nicholls, president of the company.
— John Nicholls
“Location--Location--Location! This well maintained home was lovingly cared for by the same dear family for 57 years, and they have entrusted us to market and sell it to you,” said Nicholls. “This home is move-in ready, and can be modernized at your convenience. With its convenient central location, this is an incredible opportunity to Bid Your Price and Make it Yours!!”
“Located just off Lafayette Blvd., this home is centrally located less than a half mile from Spotswood Elementary School, Spotswood Swim Club, Fredericksburg Academy & Rt. 1. It is 1.5 miles from I-95; 1.3 miles from new VA Health Care Center; 3.8 miles from Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center and so much more,” said Kelly Strauss, Nicholls Auction Marketing Group auction coordinator.
“The auction’s date, address and highlights follow below,” noted Strauss.
Thursday, October 7 – 3PM -- 220 Lorraine Ave., Fredericksburg, VA 22408
3 BR/2 BA 1,600 +/- finished sq. ft., single level home on a double corner lot (.3174 +/- acres)
• Features include eat-in kitchen w/conveying appliances; dining room; family room; living room; attic w/pull down stairs
• Hardwood flooring in dining room, living room & 2 bedrooms
• Central AC; electric baseboard heat; brick fireplace w/propane gas logs; ceiling fans throughout home
• Public water & sewer
• 12'x12' Screened back porch
• 2 Concrete driveways; flagstone walkways
• Detached 24'x24' garage/shop
• Mature landscaping;
• Quiet established neighborhood
• For more highlights and details, visit www.nichollsauction.com.
The real estate auction is open to the public. Brokers are reminded that pre-registration is required for compensation.
For more information, call Kelly Strauss at 540/226-1279 or visit www.nichollsauction.com.
Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., with over 50 years of auction superiority and over 200 years of combined experience, has been synonymous with excellence and successfully marketing and selling thousands of properties.
# # #
About Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc.
Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., is a professional accelerated marketing firm specializing in the promotion and sale of real estate via the auction method of marketing. Headquartered in Fredericksburg, VA, NAMG has been serving the needs of the Mid-Atlantic region since 1968. The Nicholls team comprises world and state champion auctioneers, an award winning marketing staff, and sales percentages unmatched in the industry. For more information about Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., visit www.nichollsauction.com or call 540-898-0971.
Kelly Straus
Nicholls Auction Marketing Group
+1 540 226 1279
info@nichollsauction.com