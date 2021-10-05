Shari Kappell of CoachCare Earns AAPC's Certified Professional Compliance Officer (CPCO) Credentials

Shari Kappell of CoachCare

Through her CPCO certification, Shari Kappell has demonstrated expertise in effectively developing and implementing a healthcare compliance program.

NEW YORK, NY, USA, October 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Shari Kappell of CoachCare Remote Patient Monitoring and Virtual Health has recently earned the AAPC's Certified Professional Compliance Officer (CPCO) credential that addresses the ever-growing compliance requirements of government laws, regulations, rules, and guidelines.

By earning the CPCO credential, Ms. Kappell has demonstrated a unique expertise in healthcare compliance. She has proven effective in developing, implementing, and monitoring a healthcare compliance program for an organization based on governmental regulatory guidelines — including internal compliance reviews, audits, risk assessments, and staff education and training.

“I'm so thrilled to be able to provide resources to our clients in all avenues of health care, and to continue my compliance education to ensure our clients' success” said Ms. Kappell. “Compliance is at the heart of everything we do here at CoachCare, and being able to support Best Practice is near and dear to me,” she continued.

As a member of AAPC since 2006, Ms. Kappell also holds Certified Professional Coder (CPC) and Certified Physician Practice Manager (CPPM) certifications. The AAPC requires continuous education surrounding each of their certifications to ensure that members stay up to date on regulatory and industry changes.

“Shari’s CPCO certification provides our RPM clients with unique resources they may not have had access to otherwise. It also allows us to confidently lead the RPM space by ensuring that we continue to deliver a 95%+ claims success rate,” said CoachCare CEO Andrew Zengilowski.

CoachCare offers consultations and training to all RPM clients supported by their certified billing experts and coders to help organizations correctly submit RPM billing information and secure maximum reimbursement.

About CoachCare

CoachCare's remote patient monitoring and virtual health platform goes beyond the technology to provide a complete support service for providers. From automated outcome alerts to simplified claims documentation and maximized reimbursement, CoachCare’s comprehensive technology is designed to improve patient outcomes while increasing revenue. Typical CoachCare RPM clients see 11.2x ROI. Schedule a 15 minute discovery call to learn if you qualify for RPM and to get your potential RPM revenue.