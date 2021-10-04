AXES Raises 20M in Equity and Instruments
AXES announces that it has entered into an agreement to raise 20M in equity and financial instruments to accelerate its growth plan.
AXES.ai, the Global Gaming Land-Based Industry's Cashless Pioneer and FinTech Innovator, having its head office in Quebec City, Canada, announces that it has entered into an agreement to raise 20M in equity and financial instruments to accelerate its growth plan.
— Earle G. Hall, CEO
“AXES technologies and products are present in more than 1,500 government, casino and gaming lounges in more than 40 countries built upon the multi-tenant Microsoft AZURE Cloud infrastructure,” stated Earle G. Hall, President & CEO. “AXES is in the inflection point. Our Industry is embracing real-time big data, cashless, anti-money laundering and responsible gaming technology. Governments are seeking real-time anti-money laundering solutions, responsible gaming traceability and transparency, and our Industry is stepping up its legitimacy by know your client policies. It is now time to accelerate our growth, penetrate key lucrative markets and fast-track our application's marketplace. Our goal is to be the Salesforce of our Industry, fuelled by our proprietary IoT, highly secure protocol that provides fine granular data to build apps in our App Store marketplace."
Marc-Andre Bedard, CFO at AXES, added “AXES is the pioneer and the catalyst to evolve our Industry. We are proud that our platform and applications are already present in more than 40 countries, and now it is time to attack the largest markets that need the most advanced technology to evolve and prove their legitimacy. AXES pioneered KYC (know your client) cashless solutions more than 12 years ago, and the Industry is now ready to embrace this critical technology for legitimacy. We are truly grateful to have long-standing, loyal shareholders who are committed to our quest to transform the gaming industry into a transparent and safeguarded industry, and this financing round will accelerate the commercialization and penetration of our products. "
ABOUT AXES.ai
The AXES cloud real-time, multi-tenant information management system collects data from any and every type of gaming machine to produce intelligent and actionable information in a multi-game and multi-denomination format. AXES streams data from governments and corporations operating land-based casinos in more than 40 countries to eradicate illicit activities and support strategies of transparency and traceability, whilst protecting players and societies at large. The AXES App Store offers native and third-party apps including eWallets and cashless, cashier solutions, marketing campaigns, loyalty, and jackpot solutions. Other apps include KYC management, tax collection, anti-money laundering detection as well as responsible gaming enforcement. For more information, contact info@AXES.ai or visit us at www.AXES.ai.
