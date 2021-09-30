AXES ADOPTS QCI AS STANDARD REPORTING MOTOR
AXES announces that it has concluded a strategic alliance to integrate the Quick Custom Intelligence to become its standard reporting motor.
This is a big step in the right direction of our AXES APPS vision. It is exciting for us to welcome QCI to the AXES family and offer the most powerful business analytics tool to our clients.”LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, USA, September 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Las Vegas, Nevada (September 30, 2021) AXES.ai, the Global Gaming Land-Based Industry’s Cashless Pioneer and FinTech Innovator, announces that it has concluded a strategic alliance to integrate the Quick Custom Intelligence Reporting System as the standard reporting motor for qualifying AXES clients. QCI is the global gaming gold standard in specialized casino reporting with standard, custom, on-the-fly reports and business analytics as well as business intelligence.
“This is a big step in the right direction of our AXES APPS vision to offer cutting-edge, best-of-breed solutions to our clients,” stated Earle G. Hall, President and CEO of AXES. “AXES is the world’s leader in cloud information management systems specialized in land-based casinos, route/street as well as government operations. However, reporting is becoming more and more specialized and Tier One operators need deep analytics. This is where QCI excels. It is exciting for us to welcome QCI to the AXES family and offer the most powerful business analytics tool to our clients.”
“The multi-tenant, multi-thread resilient Microsoft Azure cloud base that AXES has developed to offer sub-zero real-time information, cashless and apps is so far ahead of anything else out there,” stated Andrew Cardno, CTO of QCI. “QCI’s expertise in specialized casino reporting is just what AXES need to enter into the Tier One market in the USA and other key markets, and we are proud to be the partner of choice. The QCI expertise focuses on finding performance issues and potential, and our platform is geared to creating accretive value for our clients. AXES is now a premier distribution partner of our platform, and we are proud to be the very first APP in the AXES APP Store and to become the standardized reporting for their clients.”
ABOUT QCI
The QCI Platform aligns player development, marketing and gaming with powerful real-time operational tools developed for the gaming and hospitality industries. QCI has installed their ground-breaking, highly configured software in over 2,000 locations across four continents. QCI products provide tooling for gaming operators managing over $8 billion in annual gross gaming revenue, these products are built on the QCI Platform, a best-in-class on-premises, hybrid or cloud-based technology that enables fully coordinated activities across gaming or hospitality operations. This data-driven software allows for quick, informed decisions in the ever-changing world of the casino industry and assists casinos in their efforts to optimize resources and profits, manage marketing campaigns and increase customer loyalty. QCI was founded by Dr. Ralph Thomas and Mr. Andrew Cardno. Based in San Diego, QCI also has offices in Las Vegas, St. Louis, Dallas & Phoenix. Main phone number: (858) 299.5715 www.QuickCustomIntelligence.com.
ABOUT AXES.ai
AXES is a highly specialized FinTech that has applied its IoT, Blockchain, Big Data, and A.I. expertise to solve critical informational and financial deficiencies with respect to data integrity, information transparency, and transaction traceability. AXES streams data from governments and corporations operating land-based casinos in more than 40 countries to eradicate illicit activities and support strategies of transparency and traceability, whilst protecting players and societies at large.
The AXES cloud real-time information management system collects data from any and every type of gaming machine to produce intelligent and actionable information in a multi-game and multi-denomination format. The AXES App Store offers native and third-party apps including cashier, marketing campaigns, cashless, loyalty, and jackpot solutions. Other apps include KYC management, tax collection, anti-money laundering detection as well as responsible gaming enforcement. For more information, contact info@AXES.ai or visit us at www.AXES.ai.
