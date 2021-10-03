Suspect Sought in an Armed Robbery (Bottle) Offense: 900 Block of New Hampshire Avenue, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Second District seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a suspect in reference to an Armed Robbery (Bottle) offense that occurred on Saturday, October 2, 2021, in the 900 block of New Hampshire Avenue, Northwest.

At approximately 10:49 pm, the suspect approached the victim at the listed location. The suspect struck the victim with a bottle, assaulted the victim, and took the victim’s property then fled the scene. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

The suspect was captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify this individual or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia