Persons of Interest Sought in an Unarmed Carjacking Offense: 1600 Block of A Street, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's First District are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying persons of interest in an Unarmed Carjacking offense that occurred on Friday, October 1, 2021, in the 1600 block of A Street, Southeast.

 

At approximately 12:30 pm, the suspect approached the victim, who inside of their vehicle, at the listed location. The suspect opened the driver side door, assaulted and forced the victim to exit the vehicle. The suspect fled the scene in the vehicle. The vehicle has been recovered.

 

The persons of interest were captured by a nearby surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below:

 

Anyone who can identify these individuals or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

