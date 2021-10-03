Searsburg Route 9 Traffic Alert

State of Vermont

VT Route 9 W is closed just east of the VT Route 8 intersection in Searsburg due to a motor vehicle accident.

This incident is expected to last for approximately an hour. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.

Motorists should expect delays in the area as police are diverting traffic down VT Route 8.

Please drive carefully.

