My Legal Einstein partners with IJ International Legal Group to deliver AI-powered Contract Technology for Latin America
Delivers AI-powered Contract Execution Platform for the Spanish and Portuguese legal contract market, with Latin America legislation content.
My Legal Einstein’s multi-language support, including natively supporting Legal AI for Spanish and Portuguese contracts, makes the Contract Execution Platform a perfect fit our Latin America market.”PALO ALTO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- My Legal Einstein, the AI-powered Contract Execution Platform software provider, today announced a strategic partnership with IJ International Legal Group to promote and deliver the industry-leading Contract Execution Platform to the Latin American market, with fully-internationalized algorithms and language support for Spanish and Portuguese. IJ International Legal Group provides the most comprehensive legal content for Latin America and produces the industry-leading publications for the Latin America legal market.
— Julio Levene, CEO - IJ International Legal Group
“IJ International Legal Group provides premium legal content and services across 18 countries in Latin America. Trade agreements and contractual relationships between Latin America companies rely on jurisprudence and updated legislation that often spans multiple countries. Marrying our advanced AI technology with IJ International Legal Group’s premium legal content further helps attorneys to Accelerate Contracts, and reduce contractual barriers to international trade and collaboration”, said Jim Chiang, Founder and CEO of My Legal Einstein.
“My Legal Einstein’s multi-language support, including natively supporting Legal AI for Spanish and Portuguese contracts, makes the Contract Execution Platform a perfect fit our Latin America market. By integrating our premium legal content with My Legal Einstein’s Legal AI capabilities, attorneys can review contracts side-by-side with the important and relevant jurisprudence and updated legislation that underpins contractual terms between trading partners. This approach enables an integrated and high-value approach to contract collaboration and negotiation”, said Julio Levene, CEO of IJ International Legal Group.
About My Legal Einstein (MLE)
My Legal Einstein, Inc. (MLE - www.mylegaleinstein.com) is a software technology company headquartered in Palo Alto, CA that delivers the leading AI-powered Contract Execution Platform for the review, collaboration, negotiation, and execution of legal contracts. The Contract Execution Platform is available by subscription and enterprise license and does not require implementation services. MLE is used by corporate attorneys, business owners, outside counsel, finance teams, and law firms.
About IJ International Legal Group
IJ International Legal Group (www.ij-ilg.com) specializes in developing legal tools for lawyers, judicial powers, universities and other public and private entities. We provide constant processing of legal content, seeking to contribute to the dissemination of Latin American Legal knowledge. We support the legal firms and departments across 18 countries throughout Latin America.
