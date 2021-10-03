Submit Release
From Thanksgiving to Halloween: How to Reduce Waste This October

Canadian Thanksgiving

Halloween

Waste Reduction Week in Canada, October 18-24th

Stephanie J. Miller

Zero Waste Living: The 80/20 Way

October 18th - 24th is the 20th anniversary of Waste Reduction Week in Canada

We must empower the busy individual to do easy things that have a real impact on the climate and waste crises.”
— Stephanie J. Miller
TORONTO, ON, CANADA, October 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As we prepare across Canada for a month of celebrations like Thanksgiving and Halloween, many of us forget about the impact on the environment these events can also have. From extreme food waste to the massive amounts of packaging containing it, these are things that individuals should take note of, and endeavour to help reduce.

With October also marking the 20th anniversary of Waste Reduction Week in Canada (18th to the 24th ), this is a great time to reflect on ways we as individuals and consumers can help reduce our own carbon footprint.

Internationally renowned Zero waste expert and former World Bank Group Climate Director, Stephanie J. Miller has been a key changemaker in the fight to reclaim our own ability to help cut down on waste. She is also the author of the book, Zero Waste Living, The 80/20 Way: The Busy Person’s Guide To A Lighter Footprint, which provides the average busy person tips on how to lower the amount of waste in our lives.

Ask Stephanie about her 5 “Key” tips towards keeping the amount of waste down during Thanksgiving, Halloween and beyond.

