Submit Release
News Search

There were 55 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 192,479 in the last 365 days.

Fintech Revolution is Startingup in Egypt

CEOs Must Be in the Digital Transformation Driver's Seat.

eGlobExpo Logo

Cairo Egypt May 2022

Cairo Egypt May 2022

eGlobExpo Egypt

eGlobExpo Egypt

eGlobExpo unmasking the secret technology to help startups

CEOs Must Be in the Digital Transformation Driver's Seat.”
— Organizer

CAIRO, EGYPT, October 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Because CIOs Can’t Lead Digital Transformation Alone, Tareq Jarour said

eGlobExpo Team, BRINGING THE SOLUTION PROVIDERS TO EGYPT.

We are Inviting Top Sourcing & Manufacturing Partners, Fulfillment & Logistics Partners, Store Platform or Sales Channels, Design & Marketing Agencies, and Technology Providers or App Solutions.

WHO ATTENDS eGlobExpo ?
CEOs Must Be in the Digital Transformation Driver's Seat.
Fastest-Growing eBiz Brands, Founders, Entrepreneurs, Freelancers, and Investors

All sizes of ecommerce brands from around the globe gather to learn the latest eBiz-focused tactics and strategies, network with each other, and find solution provider partners to help them take their businesses to the next level.

Founders & CEOs Appearing at eGlob. Expo because the Power of Digital - Helping Brands Reach Their Full Potential

eGlobExpo |Lead Capture|Networking|Engagement

We all agree it's the Conference of The Entrepreneurs.

Adam J Adam
Trio Marketing
+1 407-749-3815
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn

You just read:

Fintech Revolution is Startingup in Egypt

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, IT Industry, Shipping, Storage & Logistics, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.