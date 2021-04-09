invest in logistics 2022 الإستعدادات لمؤتمر الإستثمار في تكنولوجيا النقل و اللوجستيات الذي سيأخذ مكانه في القاهرة بداية صيف

المنافسة شديدة و طابور الشركات التى ترغب بان تحل محل أخرى طويل و بعضهم لديهم الإمكانيات التى تساعدهم على اخذ مكانهم في السوق.” — طارق زياد

القاهرة, مصر, April 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- بالحديث عن الإستعدادات لمؤتمر الإستثمار في النقل الذي سيأخذ مكانه في القاهرة بداية صيف ٢٠٢٢ و تحديدا في الحادي عشر من مايو، اشار خبير الاستثمار في المجال اللوجستي السيد طارق زياد جعرور بان التحول الرقمي في صناعة النقل و اللوجستيات ما هو الا سباق مليء بالتحدي و المثابرة بين رعاة الأعمال في مجال اللوجستيات، و بالتحديد في النقل البري سواء أكان بالشاحنات و حتى خدمات التوصيل للمنازل.

هذه النشاطات تعتمد على البرمجيات بشكل كامل لإدارة العمليات السريعة و التى لا تتحمل اي خطأ في زمن التوصيل و لو كان بسيطاً جداً، فالمنافسة شديدة و طابور الشركات التى ترغب بان تحل محل أخرى طويل و بعضهم لديهم الإمكانيات التى تساعدهم على اخذ مكانهم في السوق.

و تتجه بوصلة النمو في هذا القطاع الى النقل بالشاحنات من و الى الموانيء و المصانع و مراكز التوزيع سواء كان في داخل الدولة او عابر للحدود، و هنا نتحدث عن التحول لدى مقاولين النقل التقليديين الى مقاولين نقل يستخدمون التكنولوجيا ابتداءاً من استقبال طلب الشحن و حتى التوصيل، مرورا بجميع الخطوات شاملةً الوثائق و عمليات الفوترة والدفع.

يأخذ هذا التحول منحنى تصاعدي رغم ان طريقة العمل ما زالت تقليدية تعتمد على وسائل الاتصال المعروفة مثل الهاتف و الرسائل النصية، أي ان هؤلاء المشغلين لم يصلوا الى نقطة الإستخدام الأمثل للتكنولوجيا التي بين أيديهم، و هذا بسبب فقدان هذه المنظومة للترس الاهم في هذا المحرك ألا و هو قاعدة البيانات المحايدة التي توفر الربط بين كل هؤلاء المتعاملين، من اصحاب بضائع، مقاولين نقل و اصحاب او مشغلي شاحنات.

الاسواق العالمية كسوق الولايات المتحدة عرفت ما يسمى ب "اللود بورد" اي لوح التحميل، و هذا بشكل مبسط مثيل للسبورة التى تعلمنا عليها الأبجدية في مدارسنا، الجانب الايمن يحوي عدد كبير من بينات البضائع المطلوب نقلها و الجانب الاخر يعرض بيانات الشاحنات المتاحة، و يتم توصيل الطرفين ببعضهما الكترونيا عن طريق التطبيق الذي يتابع سير العملية خطوة بخطوة، ابتداء من الاتفاق على أجرة الشحن حتى دفعها .

و الأخبار الجيدة التى نحملها مع هذا المقال أن احد الشركات الراعية للمؤتمر هي ثاني أكبر الشركات الامريكية- الكندية في هذا المجال و قد اختارت الشرق الأوسط ليكون إتجاه توسعها وقد بدأت بالفعل بالتقدم للحصول على التراخيص اللازمة لبدء نشاطها في أكثر من بلد عربي، و هذا لنية الشركة الانطلاق في أكثر من سوق واحد في نفس الوقت.

هذا المشروع يتماشى مع اتجاهات بعض الدول العربية في تطوير منظومة النقل فيها و تطبيق رؤية هذه البلدان الإقتصادية للعقد القادم و على رأسهم السعودية و مصر و الإمارات.



Mr. Tareq Ziad Jarour, an investment specialist in the logistics sector, said that the digital revolution in the transport and logistics industry is nothing more than a race full of challenge and perseverance as he spoke about the preparations for the transport investment conference that will take place in Cairo at the beginning of the summer of 2022, precisely on the eleventh of May.

Among business sponsors in the logistics industry, especially in road transport, whether by truck or even home delivery services.

These practices totally depend on software to handle rapid operations with no errors in delivery time. Even if it is relatively easy, the market is fierce, and the queue of firms wanting to replace others is long, and some of them have the resources to do so.

The compass of development in this sector is geared towards trucking to and from ports, warehouses, and fulfillment centers, whether within the country or across borders, and here we are talking about the transformation of conventional transport contractors into transport contractors that use technology from receiving the shipment request until delivery, including paperwork, billing, and tracking.

While the mode of work is still conventional, relying on well-known means of communication such as phone and text messaging, this change requires an upward curve, indicating that these operators have not achieved the point of optimum use of the technologies in their hands, and this is because this mechanism has missed the most critical gear in this motor, which is the unbiased database that connects all of these vendors, owners of products, transport contractors, and truck owners or operators.

International markets, such as the United States market, include a tool known as a "load board," and is identical to the blackboard from which we studied the alphabet in kindergarten, with the right side containing a vast amount of statistics about the products to be shipped and the other side displaying the accessible vehicle data. All sides are electronically linked to each other via the application, which follows the progress of the transaction step by step, beginning with the agreement on the freight and ending with the payment of it.

The good news that we bring with this article is that one of the conference sponsors is the second largest American-Canadian corporation in this region, and it has chosen the Middle East as the course of its growth, at and it has already begun applying for the requisite licenses to begin operations in more than one Arab country. This is done with the intent The corporation is expanding into many markets at the same time.

This initiative is in line with the developments of several Arab countries in improving their transportation systems and pursuing their economic outlook for the next decade, which is driven by Saudi Arabia, Egypt, and the UAE.

النقل و اللوجستيات