Maple Teletech investing in logistics tech and fintch in 2022

The investment in Logistics Tech is for today and tomorrow” — Saher Mhaisen

AMMAN, JORDAN, April 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Invest in logistics is delighted to announce that Maple Teletech has become one of our valued sponsors.

Maple Teletech is an international telecommunications company established in 2011 that provides a wide range of digital network services to the Reseller, Carrier, and Corporate sectors.

They are also the Middle East and Africa agent for Shenzhen Ejoin Technology Co's VOIP hardware, who have been specialists in this area for over ten years.

Maple Teletech recognizes the importance of adding value to their clients' lives, and they agree that technological innovations are critical to streamlining business operations.

They create tailored applications that meet the highest industry expectations and provide clients the right options for their business's needs.

Invest in logistics is an international conference that will be held in Cairo, Egypt in May 2022, with the aim of putting together software firms and companies dealing with investing in transportation networks and logistics.

Eng. saher mhaisen, Maple CEO, and founder of Maple said this opportunity we can't miss.

and we will show case of new logistics and fintech products that will change the inter game in the market.

Mr. Tareq Ziad Jarour, an investment specialist in the logistics sector, said that the digital revolution in the transport and logistics industry is nothing more than a race full of challenge and perseverance as he spoke about the preparations for the transport investment conference that will take place in Cairo at the beginning of the summer of 2022, precisely on the eleventh of May.

Among business sponsors in the logistics industry, especially in road transport, whether by truck or even home delivery services.

These practices totally depend on software to handle rapid operations with no errors in delivery time. Even if it is relatively easy, the market is fierce, and the queue of firms wanting to replace others is long, and some of them have the resources to do so.

The compass of development in this sector is geared towards trucking to and from ports, warehouses, and fulfillment centers, whether within the country or across borders, and here we are talking about the transformation of conventional transport contractors into transport contractors that use technology from receiving the shipment request until delivery, including paperwork, billing, and tracking.

While the mode of work is still conventional, relying on well-known means of communication such as phone and text messaging, this change requires an upward curve, indicating that these operators have not achieved the point of optimum use of the technologies in their hands, and this is because this mechanism has missed the most critical gear in this motor, which is the unbiased database that connects all of these vendors, owners of products, transport contractors, and truck owners or operators.

International markets, such as the United States market, include a tool known as a "load board," and is identical to the blackboard from which we studied the alphabet in kindergarten, with the right side containing a vast amount of statistics about the products to be shipped and the other side displaying the accessible vehicle data. All sides are electronically linked to each other via the application, which follows the progress of the transaction step by step, beginning with the agreement on the freight and ending with the payment of it.

The good news that we bring with this article is that one of the conference sponsors is the second largest American-Canadian corporation in this region, and it has chosen the Middle East as the course of its growth, at and it has already begun applying for the requisite licenses to begin operations in more than one Arab country. This is done with the intent The corporation is expanding into many markets at the same time.

This initiative is in line with the developments of several Arab countries in improving their transportation systems and pursuing their economic outlook for the next decade, which is driven by Saudi Arabia, Egypt, and the UAE.