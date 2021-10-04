Geeks Without Frontiers Celebrates Digital Inclusion Week with 'N50 Project' Preview
N50’s vision is the belief that there is a collective moral imperative to invest in each person’s capacity for growth, opportunity and to accelerate digital adoption and community enrichment”WASHINGTON D.C., DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES, October 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Geeks Without Frontiers, a technology focused nonprofit, is celebrating Digital Inclusion Week with its release of a short film heralding a soon-to-be-announced international digital inclusion initiative: ‘The N50 Project’.
— David Hartshorn
Watch the video here: https://bit.ly/N50projectvideo
This video highlights the digital inclusion challenge and lays out N50’s plans to respond to this global issue.
David Hartshorn, Geeks CEO stated: “The mission of N50 is accelerating digital adoption and community enrichment. N50’s vision is the belief that there is a collective moral imperative to invest in each person’s capacity for growth and opportunity. Access to affordable digital content, applications, and services at adequate broadband connectivity speed is critical.”
Kevin Schwartz, Geeks Director of Community Innovation, stated: “Geeks is the Project Management Office for N50 which is being curated as an alliance of major international public, private, NGO and academic entities that are being brought together to help drive digital adoption for the next 3.9 billion people (the Next 50%).”
John Morris, Co-founder of Geeks stated: “N50 is technology neutral, working for the benefit of communities that are digitally marginalized. N50 intends to be globally defined by the origination of and participation in live projects in the field, wherever there is a need for accelerating digital adoption and community enrichment. Geeks looks forward to formally announcing N50 and its founding partners in the near future.”
National Digital Inclusion Week (DIW2021)
Digital Inclusion Week, October 4-8, aims to raise awareness of solutions addressing internet access, personal devices, and local technology training and support programs. This will be the largest Digital Inclusion Week ever. DIW2021 is sponsored by the National Digital Inclusion Alliance. NDIA provides resources for learning about the digital divide in your community, organizing activities to support digital inclusion efforts, and creating social media awareness.
About Geeks Without Frontiers
Geeks Without Frontiers (Geeks) is a platform for global impact. An award-winning non-profit, Geeks’ mission is to promote technology for a resilient world including bringing the benefits of broadband connectivity, health, education, poverty reduction, gender equality and the other UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDG’s) - to the estimated 3.9 billion people who remain unconnected (www.geekswf.org).
#DIW2021 and #DigitalEquityNOW #N50project #BroadBand4Billion #Internet4All
Media Officer
Geeks Without Frontiers & N50
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
"N50 Project" Preview Video