PERU GIFT SHOP CELEBRATES ITS FOURTH ANNIVERSARY AT PERU TO THE WORLD EXPO
PERU GIFT SHOP celebrates its 4th anniversary at the historic Gardens of the Baker's House - East Hampton NY.
It is a great success to have Peru Gift Shop celebrating its fourth anniversary during Peru to the World Expo, delighting guests with the best designs and handmade crafts.”WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On Sunday, September 26, Peru Gift Shop celebrated its 4th anniversary. The unparalleled talent of its artisans and sustainable handmade designs showcased its latest design innovations at Peru To The World Expo (PTWE) in the historical gardens of "The Baker House 1650" in East Hampton - New York.
— , said Melvi Davila, Executive Director of Peru, to the World Expo
The work of the Peru Gift Shop was recognized and admired by hundreds of guests, including the Mayor of East Hampton, the Consul General of Peru in New York, the Director of the Commercial Office of Peru in New York, among other personalities. During the celebration, the guests tasted the best of Peruvian cuisine with more than 35 renowned Peruvian chefs while listening to Peruvian music and enjoying traditional Peruvian dances.
Four years ago, Peru Gift Shop (www.perugiftshop.com) was created as an initiative that has the support of PromPeru & OCEX Houston, seeking to become the best online sales channel for Peruvian handicrafts and gift items in the US market. through its website and the leading online sales platforms
This initiative has served so that Peruvian companies that supply handicrafts and jewelry can continue to sell their creations since the pandemic's traditional sales had been severely affected. Thus, the number of Peru Gift Shop handicraft supplier companies grew from 10 to 21 in 2021.
The star products of Peru Gift Shop are:
Plush toys, stockings, scarves, and reversible alpaca hats.
The jewels with Peruvian huayruros.
The masks with Ayacucho design, creations of the master altarpiece artist Arturo Ramos who masterfully created products to face the coronavirus pandemic with his colorful Ayacucho designs.
For more information about the Peru Gift Shop - www.perugiftshop.com
