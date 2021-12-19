The most skilled Peruvian craftsmanship arrives to Los Angeles "just in time for Christmas".

Peruvian Artisan Arturo Ramos handmade gifts Familia Quispe Mejia from Cusco Peru hand make leather and Peruvian textile handbags and accesories

It is an honor to promote our artisans and their projects in a city as important as Los Angeles. Our mission is to promote Peruvian talent, as well as the socio-economic development of Peru” — Evelyn Brooks

CULVER CITY, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, December 19, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- From Friday, December 17 at 6 pm to 8 pm and throughout the weekend, an event promoted by Peru Gift Shop will be held in which the work of more than 20 Peruvian artisans and designers will be exhibited in Los Angeles California Just in time for Christmas.The encounter will be at the "Ceviche Stop" restaurant, by the famous Peruvian Chef Walter Adrianzen, who will also delight visitors with his successful dishes of Peruvian gastronomy. The establishment is located at 2901 S La Cienega Blvd Culver City CA. 90232.This event promotes the diffusion of Peru thanks to its handicrafts and handmade products and is driven by the company Peru Gift Shop, which is dedicated to finding Peruvian talent that produces quality artisanal items to support them and generate an impact with each purchase and has the support of the Commercial Office of Peru in Los Angeles.The handcrafted pieces that will be exhibited are unique and include peltry, textiles, jewelry, and dolls made with alpaca wool, among others. In addition, products from designers such as Meche Correa, Varignia Garcia, Colca Fabrics as well as the most outstanding Peruvian artisans will be presented, including Victor Yares, master in filigree work and winner of competitions of the Patronato de la Plata, as well as Arturo Ramos, renowned Peruvian retablist and the innovative work of emerging designers such as Awki Alpaca, Kathya Mejia, Belle Alpaca, and others.Perú Gift Shop carefully selects the most ethical Peruvian brands and socially responsible companies to represent them and give visibility to traditional Peruvian art on a global platform.To know more information about the project Peru Gift Shop, you can visit the web www.perugiftshop.com About Perú Gift ShopPeru Gift Shop dedicates to finding artisan-made, fair trade, and philanthropic fashion, home goods, and accessories.With a carefully curated online shop where every product has a story and where every purchase you make has an impact. It sources the most ethical, socially responsible Peruvian brands on a global platform while directing the world’s attention to the traditional treasures of Peru.The project is created by Evelyn Brooks Designs LLC, an international award-winning Peruvian-American jewelry designer. Perú Gift Shop brings together new and established high-quality eco-friendly brands that seek to expand their market segments, consistently empowering entrepreneurs local businesses, and communities to thrive.Contact information:Dave Chintahn - mail.chintandave@gmail.com1877 866 3806

