Maryland State Police Investigating Fatal Pedestrian Crash In Prince George’s County

October 2, 2021

(GREENBELT, MD) – Maryland State Police is investigating a fatal pedestrian crash that occurred early this morning in Prince George’s County.

Shortly before 12:15 a.m., troopers from the Maryland State Police College Park Barrack responded to a report of a pedestrian that was struck on southbound I-495 at the Baltimore-Washington Parkway in Greenbelt, Maryland. According to a preliminary investigation, troopers observed an unresponsive male lying on the right shoulder of the road. The striking vehicle, a white Nissan NV van, remained on the scene. Impaired or distracted driving were not factors in the crash.

The victim, Jamarr Rahman Shareef, 39, of Bowie, Maryland, was declared deceased at the scene. It is unknown what he was doing on the road at the time of the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.

###

CONTACT: Office of Media Communications, msp.media@maryland.gov