Submit Release
News Search

There were 243 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 192,700 in the last 365 days.

Maryland State Police Investigating Fatal Pedestrian Crash In Prince George’s County

Maryland State Police News Release

(GREENBELT, MD) – Maryland State Police is investigating a fatal pedestrian crash that occurred early this morning in Prince George’s County.

Shortly before 12:15 a.m., troopers from the Maryland State Police College Park Barrack responded to a report of a pedestrian that was struck on southbound I-495 at the Baltimore-Washington Parkway in Greenbelt, Maryland. According to a preliminary investigation, troopers observed an unresponsive male lying on the right shoulder of the road. The striking vehicle, a white Nissan NV van, remained on the scene. Impaired or distracted driving were not factors in the crash.

The victim, Jamarr Rahman Shareef, 39, of Bowie, Maryland, was declared deceased at the scene. It is unknown what he was doing on the road at the time of the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.

###

CONTACT: Office of Media Communications, msp.media@maryland.gov

You just read:

Maryland State Police Investigating Fatal Pedestrian Crash In Prince George’s County

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.