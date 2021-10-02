Almost Human: Frank Cogliano's synth-heavy score for documentary “Artificial Gamer” about Elon Musk’s OpenAI project
Composer and multi-instrumentalist Frank Cogliano draws inspiration from the AI universe to draw out a score that is both hauntingly human and compellingly cold
I was compelled to try something different sonically for this film, working closely with Chad [Herschberger, the film’s director] to create a score that draws the audience in to the action.”BROOKLYN, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Brooklyn, New York based producer and multi-instrumentalist Frank Cogliano has composed the score for the upcoming documentary “Artificial Gamer”. He has recently been busy, composing the score for “Black Love” (the most-viewed unscripted series in the history of the Oprah Winfrey Network). He has also lent his heavy rock guitar and guitar-viol to the score of the recent Mortal Kombat film on HBO Max. This time is slightly different, putting together a score that relies heavily on analog synths and twisted samples to create a propulsive atmosphere of suspense and excitement. OpenAI is an artificial intelligence company founded by Elon Musk. Four years ago, the team began a project to train AI bots to play the strategy game Dota, developed by the Valve Corporation. Frank Cogliano provides the underscore as the film follows the twists and turns of the plot and the thrilling competition unfolds.
— Frank Cogliano
"Artificial Gamer" Documentary Preview