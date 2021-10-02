Formaspace Contract to Open a Permanent Showroom in Chicago Merchandise Mart

The Merchandise Mart Formaspace Contract

The new showroom on the 11th floor of the Chicago Merchandise Mart (Suite 11-124) is part of a long-anticipated return to the NeoCon 2021 furniture exposition.

Formaspace also revealed today that the privately-held company has grown by 61% since the onset of the Coronavirus pandemic.” — Formaspace Contract

CHICAGO, IL, USA, October 2, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Formaspace executives announced the debut of its new permanent furniture showroom on the 11th floor of the Chicago Merchandise Mart (Suite 11-124), which will open its doors on October 4, 2021, as part of the NeoCon 2021 international furniture exposition.Formaspace also revealed today that the privately-held company has grown by 61% since the onset of the Coronavirus pandemic.“The world has changed a great deal since we first launched our expansion into the contract furniture market at NeoCon 2017,” says Jeff Turk, Formaspace CEO. “The last 20 months of the pandemic have been especially challenging, and we’d like to thank our dedicated Formaspace employees, affiliated sales professionals, and domestic raw material suppliers who have worked tirelessly to satisfy an unprecedented 61% increase in demand for our furniture products.”New Formaspace Contract showroom in Suite 11-124 Chicago Merchandise MartNeoCon 2021 attendees are invited to visit the new Formaspace Contract permanent showroom on the 11th floor of the Chicago Merchandise Mart (Suite 11-124) during the first-ever Fall NeoCon.The nature of work is changing, a trend that has only accelerated due to the Covid pandemic.Formaspace Contract is showcasing new designs and concepts around these life-changing shifts, highlighting their ability to pivot, putting customer needs first while having their finger on the pulse of trends and technology. You will see everything from outdoor, resi-mercial, contract, hospitality, even life sciences displays, all illustrating the underlying conceptual shift of “space as a service.” This new hybrid approach to work allows real estate to be monetized around access and services in a more flexible attitude and approach toward work.In its new Chicago Merchandise Mart showroom, Formaspace will showcase its unique capabilities as a custom manufacturer by presenting a broad range of furniture applications, including its new Diversiform wall system, multi-purpose meeting tables, outdoor seating concepts, FLX lab benches for life science facilities, and new resi-mertial / hospitality solutions.The company will also highlight its Austin, Texas roots with a nod to the fast-growing city’s unique cultural combination of high-tech innovation and chill vibes.To learn more about the new showroom and the Formaspace presence at NeoCon 2021, visit https://formaspacecontract.com/neocon/2021 Formaspace Contract is an international manufacturer of custom contract furniture located in Austin, Texas. Since 1981, the company has developed unique expertise in mass-producing custom furniture solutions for the laboratory and industrial sectors. Today the company brings its 40 years of customization know-how to the contract furniture market, serving the corporate, government, hospitality, education, life sciences, and resi-mercial markets. All Formaspace products are designed, engineered, and built in America and are ideally suited for multi-use, multi-environment applications.Custom is the new standard at Formaspace Contract.To learn more about Formaspace Contract solutions or to find a sales representative near you, please visit https://formaspacecontract.com/about-us Formaspace, Benchmarx, and Weldmarx are trademarks or registered trademarks of Formaspace LLC. Other company names and product names mentioned are the trademarks and registered trademarks of their respective owners.

Who is Formaspace Contract