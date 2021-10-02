Update in a 2015 Homicide: 295 North at Exit 1

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch announce an update in reference to a homicide that occurred on Thursday, May 28, 2015, on 295 North at Exit 1.

At approximately 8:51 am, members of the Seventh District responded to the listed location for the report a shooting. Upon arrival to the scene, officers located two adult males suffering from gunshot wounds. DC Fire and EMS personnel arrived on scene and found the first victim displayed no signs consistent with life. The victim remained on scene until transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner. The second victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of life threatening injuries.

The decedent has been identified as 50 year-old Pedro Melendez Alvarado of Alexandria, VA.

As a result of the investigation, the suspect was identified as 32 year old Oscar Ramos, of no fixed address. A DC Superior Court bench warrant has been obtained for him. He is currently in custody in another jurisdiction. Ramos will be extradited to Washington, DC, where he will be charged with First Degree Murder while Armed. The Metropolitan Police Department would like to thank the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Washington Field Office for their assistance in this case.

This case remains under investigation. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone that provides information which leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for each homicide committed in the District of Columbia. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, anonymous information may be submitted to the department’s TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411.

