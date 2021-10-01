Submit Release
Updated with Video Suspect Sought in an Armed Carjacking (Gun) Offense: 2300 Block of Pennsylvania Avenue, Southeast

 

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Sixth District seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a suspect in reference to an Armed Carjacking (Gun) offense that occurred on Thursday, September 30, 2021, in the 2300 block of Pennsylvania Avenue, Southeast.

 

At approximately 6:35 am, the suspect approached the victim, who was sitting inside of their vehicle, at the listed location. The suspect brandished a handgun and demanded the victim exit the vehicle. The victim complied. The suspect fled the scene with the victim’s vehicle.

 

The suspect was captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in the photo below and in this video: https://youtu.be/j2qU7FlSjeQ

 

 

Anyone who can identify this individual or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

 

