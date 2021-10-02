ExpressJet Airlines restarts commercial flying Exactly one year after its last revenue flight
ATLANTA, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On October 1, 2021, ExpressJet Airlines completed its first commercial flying mission today – exactly one year to the day since its last flight as a United Express carrier for United Airlines.
The mission was a sports team charter between Tallahassee, Fla. and Anderson S.C. ExpressJet anticipates serving a variety of charter customers with its popular ERJ145 jets and continuing its legacy as the pre-eminent regional-jet charter provider in America.
ExpressJet’s mission comes one day after the company announced the launch of aha!, its “air-hotel-adventure” leisure brand. Combining value-priced fares and nonstop flights, aha! will begin flying from its home base at Reno-Tahoe International Airport on October 24, 2021 to eight cities across the western United States.
About ExpressJet Airlines
ExpressJet Airlines is the union of Atlantic Southeast Airlines and Continental Express and operates Embraer ERJ145 regional jet aircraft in North America, Mexico, and the Caribbean. Over its 35-year history, ExpressJet has operated most Embraer and Bombardier airplanes from bases across the continental United States. ExpressJet is majority owned by KAir Enterprises with United Airlines holding a minority interest.
Corporate Communications contact: 404-856-1600, corpcomm@expressjet.com.
www.expressjet.com
About aha!
aha! is a leisure brand of ExpressJet Airlines. aha! seeks to provide travelers in smaller communities, many who have seen air service reduced over the past decade through airline mergers, with convenient, short, nonstop flights to high-quality destinations like the Reno-Lake Tahoe region. In addition to offering value-priced, nonstop flights, aha! will soon partner with resorts, casinos and attractions to “bundle” value-priced vacation packages.
Media Contact: 404-856-1601, corpcomm@flyaha.com
www.flyaha.com
