All-way stop to be in place at the intersection of U.S. 71 and Iowa 175 in Auburn on Monday, Oct. 18

SIOUX CITY, Iowa – Oct. 1, 2021 – The intersection of U.S. 71 and Iowa 175 in Auburn in Carroll County will be converted from a two-way stop to an all-way stop intersection beginning on Monday, Oct. 18, according to the Iowa Department of Transportation’s District 3 Office.

The Iowa DOT will utilize digital message boards beginning Friday, Oct. 1 to provide motorists advanced notice of the pending change to the intersection. Other changes to the intersection will include stop ahead and all-way stop signs, red flags, and additional pavement markings.

The Iowa DOT reminds motorists to drive with caution, obey the posted speed limit and other signs in the work area, and be aware that traffic fines for moving violations are at least double in work zones. As in all work zones, drivers should stay alert, allow ample space between vehicles, and wear seat belts.

Contact: Dakin Schultz at 712-274-5837 or dakin.schultz@iowadot.us