Maryland State Police Arrest Wicomico Co. Man For Sexual Abuse Of A Child

October 1, 2021

(Princess Anne, MD) – Maryland State Police arrested a Wicomico County man today for sexual abuse of a child.

The accused is identified as Jamie Predeoux, 50, of Fruitland, Maryland. Predeoux is charged with second degree assault, sex offense in the second and third degree, sex abuse of a minor, and sex abuse of a minor continuing course of conduct. Predeoux was transported to the Wicomico County Detention Center where he is currently being held without bond pending an initial court appearance.

On Monday, September 27, 2021, investigators with the Maryland State Police Criminal Enforcement Division Eastern Region conducted an interview with a 25-year-old female in reference to the report of sexual child abuse. The victim reported to investigators she had been sexually assaulted from ages 8 through 13 during a five year period from 2004 to 2009 in Somerset County.

Today, investigators obtained an arrest warrant for Predeoux. He was located by members of the Maryland State Police Apprehension Team at his residence and was arrested without incident.

Predeoux is employed as a correctional officer at Eastern Correctional Institution. Staff at Eastern Correctional Institution were made aware of the investigation and Predeoux’s arrest.

The investigation continues…

