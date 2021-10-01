Governor Lujan Grisham announces $5.6 million of additional funding for low-income families with children

SANTA FE – Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham on Friday announced a one-time cash payment of $446 will be issued to those families who were eligible for the Pandemic Emergency Assistance Fund (PEAF). This one-time payment will be issued Oct. 2, 2021. Nearly 13,000 New Mexico families will receive the payment.

“This critical assistance will help nearly 13,000 working New Mexico families,” said Gov. Lujan Grisham. “My administration will continue to aggressively pursue every avenue for helping working families get the services and assistance they need, whether it’s child care, or energy assistance, or cash for other necessities.”

New Mexico received the allotment from the Administration of Children and Families, Temporary Assistance to Needy Families (TANF) Program to assist eligible families impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic with the passage of the federal American Rescue Plan Act. This payment is intended to be used by eligible families for any crisis needs they may have such as emergency housing, utility payments, food, clothing and back-to-school expenses.

To qualify for the payment, you must have received benefits in January 2021 from one of the following cash programs:

Temporary Assistance for Needy Families

Diversion payment

Support Services

New Mexico Works Program

Education Works Program

Wage Subsidy Program

General Assistance-Unrelated Child

Hardship

“The public health emergency has disproportionately impacted so many families working to make ends meet,” said Angela Medrano, Deputy Secretary of the Human Services Department. “These funds are essential to provide families much-needed financial relief.”

For additional information or questions please call the Consolidated Customer Service Center at 1-800-283-4465.

The Human Services Department provides services and benefits to 1,112,495 New Mexicans through several programs including: the Medicaid Program, TANF Program, Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), Child Support Program, and several Behavioral Health Services.

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS:

How will the Human Services Department (HSD) issue the PEAF? HSD will issue a one-time cash payment to those who were eligible for PEAF. This one-time payment will be issued October 2, 2021. This payment will show up in the Automated System Program and Eligibility Network — ASPEN for short as a supplemental payment.

How will a TANF individual know if they are eligible for the PEAF? HSD will send written correspondence and text messages to eligible TANF households to inform them of the issuance of the one-time benefit.

Does an application need to be submitted? No. HSD will automatically issue the payment to all households determined eligible.

How much will be issued? HSD will issue a one-time payment in the amount of $446. This amount is based on the caseload for the month of January 2021.

How will the benefits be issued? The one-time payment will be issued directly to the TANF household’s existing Electronic Benefit Transfer (EBT) card.

The following Cash Programs are not eligible to receive the one-time payment:

Refugee Cash Assistance

General Assistance-Disability

State Supplement for Residential Shelter Care

Will this one-time benefit impact eligibility for other programs? This one-time benefit will be excluded as income for SNAP, Medicaid, and Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program programs.