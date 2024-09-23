Governor issues executive order expanding and investing in climate-ready and infrastructure workforce for New Mexico

SANTA FE – Today, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham announced an Executive Order to expedite New Mexico’s transition to a clean energy economy and address the critical need for infrastructure development across the state.

The Executive Order reflects pressing needs of New Mexico communities such as Ruidoso and the Mescalero Apache Nation, which suffered extensive fire and flooding damage which the governor discussed with residents during town halls last week.

Gov. Lujan Grisham’s Executive Order will enable the state to leverage billions of federal and state dollars to ensure that New Mexico’s workforce is prepared for the work of modernizing transportation, telecommunications, water, and energy systems. The Executive Order also dovetails with Lujan Grisham’s role as co-chair of the U.S. Climate Alliance and her leadership of the organization’s upcoming Climate-Ready Workforce Initiative.

“Communities that have been devastated by natural disasters are wisely demanding that we sustainably manage the forests, build bridges that withstand flooding, and harden our telecommunications infrastructure against the threat of fire,” said Gov. Lujan Grisham. “In short, they are demanding climate-ready infrastructure.”

Lujan Grisham said record investments in public infrastructure and the clean energy transition have spiked demand for labor, necessitating a coordinated approach to training workers from all backgrounds to fill these high-quality jobs.

“New Mexico is ready to get to work on implementation of the U.S. Climate Alliance Climate-Ready Workforce Initiative, and this Executive Order provides the blueprint for doing so,” the governor said.

So far, New Mexico is investing nearly $2.5 billion through the American Rescue Plan, $5.3 billion from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, and over $217 million from the Inflation Reduction Act. These historic investments, combined with $2.5 billion allocated by the state in the 2024 legislative session, will help the state strengthen infrastructure and climate resilience.

Federal initiatives, including the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, Inflation Reduction Act, and CHIPS and Science Act, are expected to create nearly 3 million jobs nationwide, with approximately 70% of these jobs accessible to workers without a college degree. In addition, the state’s new Office of Housing is tackling the statewide housing shortage of 40,000 units, while working across sectors to ensure we meet the range of public infrastructure needs associated with new housing.

The increasing risks of heat, fire, floods, and other severe weather also demand investments in infrastructure that is designed, built and maintained to withstand climate impacts and meet the needs of communities for decades to come. For example, the Ruidoso wastewater treatment plant is investing in solar power to provide more resilient services when disaster occurs.

As New Mexico embarks on large-scale infrastructure projects such as roads, bridges, dams, water systems, broadband, and affordable housing, the collaborative work outlined in the Executive Order will help mitigate rising construction costs and address workforce shortages in many high-demand sectors.

“Achieving the ambitious goals that Gov. Lujan Grisham has set out in this Executive Order will require participating agencies to establish innovative new partnerships with industry, trade unions, apprenticeship programs, educational institutions and other partners,” said Department of Workforce Solutions Cabinet Secretary Sarita Nair. “Recent natural disasters in New Mexico demonstrate the need to build an energy sector that can help prevent and mitigate the impacts of climate change. Together, we can overcome gaps in New Mexico’s workforce and fulfill the promise of federal and state climate-ready infrastructure investments.

The Executive Order sets the framework for a strategic and unified approach to enhance infrastructure and clean energy workforce training, including:

Collaborative Effort Across 11 State Agencies and Offices : Key state agencies—including the Departments of Workforce Solutions, Transportation, Environment, Energy, Minerals and Natural Resources, Public Education, and Higher Education—will coordinate efforts to plan, develop, and track infrastructure and climate-ready workforce training.

Equity and Inclusion : Workforce policies and programs will prioritize equity and expand opportunities for workers from rural, underrepresented, and underserved communities.

Infrastructure and Climate-Ready Workforce Goals : New Mexico will train 2,000 workers in climate-ready professions by 2026.

Support for Workers and Communities : Innovative strategies, including wraparound services such as childcare and transportation, will help ensure that workers can successfully enter and advance in clean energy careers. The order also calls for strong collaboration with Tribes, pueblos, nations, and other local communities.

In coordination with federal, state, and private entities, the state has already embarked on the following climate-ready and infrastructure workforce development initiatives:

Industry Credential Pipeline Program: Led by the New Mexico Department of Transportation in coordination with the Department of Workforce Solutions, this program addresses worker shortages in the transportation sector through targeted credentialing.

Workforce Training & Apprenticeship Fund: A $30 million state investment to support registered apprenticeship programs in key sectors, ensuring pathways to high-paying jobs.

Higher Education Programs: The New Mexico Higher Education Department has secured $20 million per year for the next three years to fund students pursuing non-credit certifications and industry-recognized credentials, with additional funding for expanding Integrated Education & Training programs.

Residential and Commercial Electrification and Energy Efficiency: The Energy, Minerals and Natural Resources Department is managing over $2 million across three grant programs to train workers on the newest building codes, train and certify contractors for residential energy projects, and train workers to conduct energy audits of commercial and residential buildings.

Technical Assistance: The Department of Workforce Solutions recently received a $1.5 million technical assistance grant from the Families and Workers Fund to develop plans and convene key partners to expand the state’s qualified infrastructure and clean energy workforce capacity.

The Executive Order connects to several Lujan Grisham administration initiatives that direct climate readiness into all aspects of infrastructure development. For example, the 2024-2027 Statewide Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act Plan identified infrastructure, climate resilience, and clean energy as priority sectors for the state.

The order also directs state agencies to appoint a liaison to work with the Department of Workforce Solutions to track progress and ensure alignment with the state’s broader workforce, infrastructure, and climate goals. Additionally, the order encourages collaboration across sectors to foster climate-ready skills and credentials that support economic mobility.

The Department of Workforce Solutions will publish an annual Infrastructure and Climate-Ready Workforce Report starting in 2025, providing comprehensive data on workforce outcomes, investments, and areas for improvement.

The Governor’s Executive Order is available here.