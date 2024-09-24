Governor appoints Emily Kaltenbach Secretary of Aging and Long-Term Services Department

SANTA FE – Today, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham announced her appointment of Emily Kaltenbach as Cabinet Secretary of the Aging and Long-Term Services Department (ALTSD).

Kaltenbach brings more than two decades of leadership in public policy, health care reform, and advocacy, as well as a strong track-record of advancing services for older adults, individuals with disabilities, and communities across New Mexico. Kaltenbach will join the administration on November 4, 2024.

Previously, Kaltenbach was senior director of state advocacy for the Drug Policy Alliance, where she led statewide efforts to shift policy focus from punitive measures to health-centered solutions. Her extensive background also includes leadership positions at ALTSD and in the New Mexico Office of Health Care Reform, where she contributed to significant policy reforms benefiting older adults and people of all ages with disabilities.

“We welcome Emily Kaltenbach back to the Aging and Long-Term Services Department,” said Gov. Lujan Grisham. “Her depth of experience in public health, aging services, and policy development will enable her to make an immediate impact as the department continues to improve the care and resources provided to New Mexico’s seniors and those with disabilities.”

“I am honored to return to ALTSD and serve New Mexico’s elders and families,” said Kaltenbach. “I look forward to collaborating with stakeholders statewide to ensure all New Mexicans have access to the care and services they need to live with dignity and independence.”

Kaltenbach holds a master’s in health care administration from the University of Washington and has served on multiple boards dedicated to public health, cannabis regulation, and community safety. Her leadership in health care reform and social justice issues makes her uniquely positioned to lead ALTSD as it navigates the challenges facing the state’s growing aging population.