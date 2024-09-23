Governor Lujan Grisham travels to New York City

SANTA FE – Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham traveled to New York City yesterday to participate in a major announcement during Climate Week 2024.

Lujan Grisham is co-chair of the U.S. Climate Alliance, a bipartisan coalition of 24 governors representing approximately 60 percent of the U.S. economy and 55 percent of the U.S. population.

The governor’s itinerary also includes remarks at a U.S. Climate Alliance panel on natural and working lands, a keynote address on aging at the Clinton Global Initiative (CGI) Annual Meeting, and a meeting with World Health Organization Secretary General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

She is accompanied by a state delegation that includes Senior Advisor Courtney Kerster and Senior Climate Policy Advisor Travis Kellerman.

The governor will return to New Mexico on September 24 or 25. Lt. Gov. Howie Morales will assume the role of New Mexico governor during her time in New York City.