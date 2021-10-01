US 250 North to I-70 Eastbound Beginning Monday, October 4

Page Content

The West Virginia Division of Highways advises that beginning Monday, October 4, 2021, there will be a narrowed lane on the ramp from US 250 North to I-70 Eastbound. Please use caution while exiting. This restriction will be in place intermittently between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. through Friday, October 8, 2021.

Heads up, phones down! Motorists are advised to be alert for changing traffic patterns and to expect delays. Any questions or concerns regarding the I-70 Bridges Project can be directed to the hotline at 304-810-3214. For additional information regarding the project, visit www.i70forward.com​ . Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.

