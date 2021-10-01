Dominique Braggs Joins Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig to Expand Trusts & Estates Practice
Braggs will focus on three specific areas of law – Elder Law, Estate Planning, and Probate
Families, whether military or not, are no longer located in one geographic area, and we can assist them in their estate planning and probate matters where they need us.”WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig, a leading corporate and intellectual property law firm with offices across the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, effective October 1, 2021, announces that Dominique Braggs has joined their Tysons office and will lead the Trusts & Estates Practice. Ms. Braggs, who is licensed to practice law in Virginia and the District of Columbia, prides herself in providing her clients with “asset protection at every stage of life.” To that end, she focuses on three specific areas of law – Elder Law, Estate Planning, and Probate.
— Dominique Braggs
As a graduate of West Point and a former officer in the Army, Dominique learned that the key to her success was proper preparation and persistence. “Being diligent means you do comprehensive quality work from the start so you can avoid long adversarial litigation,” Ms. Braggs stated.
“Asset Protection at Every Stage of Life” was the tagline of Braggs Law Offices, PLLC. Dominique Braggs, founding partner of the firm, exudes a quiet, calming demeanor which allowed her to put clients at ease and assist them in navigating through difficult situations. While her focus was on estate planning, Dominique has also assisted clients with guardianship, conservatorship, trust administration, and probate matters.
"I'm excited to join DBL because their nationwide reach will allow me to offer more coverage to clients. As a former Army officer, I'm aware of the unique challenges service members and their families face as they make frequent moves across the country. Families, whether military or not, are no longer located in one geographic area, and we can assist them in their estate planning and probate matters where they need us."
Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig’s Trusts & Estates Department works with individuals, families, and business owners nationwide to develop customized planning strategies that best support their current and future goals. Ms. Braggs, who specializes in assisting clients in navigating the complexities of estate plans, guardianships, conservatorships, and probate, will add depth to the existing practice area.
Thomas Dunlap, Partner at Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig, added, “It's truly an honor to have an attorney of Dominique Braggs’ caliber join our firm. I am excited to watch the Northern Virginia Trusts & Estates practice grow to the next level under her leadership."
About Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig
Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig is a leading comprehensive legal advisor to national and global businesses with 16 offices nationwide, as well as Toronto and London. The firm was founded by U.S. Army veterans and has over 70 attorneys licensed to practice in over 40 states. Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig has been recognized as one of the top intellectual property law firms by IP Watchdog. For more information visit: www.dbllawyers.com.
