ANGELS CELEBRATE 25TH ANNIVERSARY BY RETURNING TO VEGAS OCTOBER 13
The Las Vegas Gathering of Angels (GOA) will host presentations by four entrepreneurial start-up companies to potential angel investors on October 13 at UNLV.
GOA... serves the pent-up demand for risk capital by start-up companies,” Bryant explained, “and for accredited angel investors seeking early-stage companies in which to invest.””LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, USA, October 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Las Vegas Gathering of Angels celebrating its 25th anniversary on October 13 by hosting presentations by four entrepreneurial start-up companies to potential angel investors from 5pm to 7:30pm at Black Fire Innovation, the UNLV business incubator located at 8400 W Sunset Road in Las Vegas. Headed by its founder Tarby Bryant, the GOA arranges for young companies seeking seed money and early-stage capital to present to accredited angel investors, venture capitalists and investment bankers.
The four GOA presenters featured at the 25th anniversary meeting October 13 include:
• Integro Bank, Phoenix AZ, is a de novo (start up) bank that claims to address “the unmet needs of small and medium sized companies with customer intimacy, capital and 21st century banking service” in the tri-state market of Nevada, California and Arizona.
• Source to Bottle LLC, Atlanta GA, is a beverage brand incubator-accelerator, focusing on health and wellness and imports. The company aims to develop the brand leader in what is said to be the next billion dollar category - 100% natural functional beverages.
• Zion Pass LLC, Las Vegas. NV, offers an what they call an innovative, disruptive, holistic approach to delivery for substance abuse disorders, mental illness and wellness services. Multiple streams of revenue are integrated into the company with the different levels of care offered.
• Regenerative Medicine of Latin America, Las Vegas, NV, has rights to drugs in development to treat Parkinson’s disease, heart disease and diabetic foot ulcers for Mexico and Latin America. After trails and initial sales in Mexico, the biotech company plans an initial public offering in the United States.
“GOA, operating nationally for the past 25 years in cities like Santa Fe, Atlanta, Charlotte, Washington DC, Dallas, Houston, Scottsdale, Los Angeles, San Francisco and now Las Vegas, serves the pent-up demand for risk capital by start-up companies,” Bryant explained, “and for accredited angel investors seeking early-stage companies in which to invest.” He said GOA has facilitated more than 423 seed and early stage capital fundings ranging from $20,000 to $38.5 million.
About Gathering of Angels
For more information on the Las Vegas Gathering of Angels, to join as an Angel investor or to be considered as a potential GOA presenter, contact Bryant at 404-606-2193, by email at tarbycbryant@gmail.com or register at www.gatheringofangels.com. The GOA was created by Tarby Bryant in October, 1996.
About Tarby Bryant
Bryant earned a BA in economics from Davidson College and an MBA in finance with high honors from Georgia State University. He taught finance at the MBA level at three universities and colleges for eight years in New Mexico. He is a published author and recognized speaker on angel investing and was a decorated US Army Intelligence Officer in Vietnam. Bryant is a current active member of the Las Vegas Rotary and has been a Rotarian for the last 45 years. He is the former Chairman of the National Automobile Association, former CEO of Invest Atlanta, and is an active member in the Henderson, NV Chamber of Commerce and Green Valley Baptist Church.
About the UNLV Office of Economic Development
The UNLV Office of Economic Development works with public and private partners to bring products and services to market utilizing university resources and talent. Learn more at unlv.edu/econdev.
