Middlesex Barracks/ Arrest on Warrant; Attempt to Elude; Possession of Cocaine
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21A303867
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper David Lambert
STATION: Middlesex
CONTACT#: (802)229-9191
DATE/TIME: 10/01/2021 at 1035 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Granite St. and Winooski River, Montpelier, VT
VIOLATION: Arrest on Warrant, Attempting to Elude, Possession of Cocaine
ACCUSED: Michael Truman
AGE: 35
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Montpelier, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time troopers from the Middlesex Barracks observed two
individuals walking on Granite St. in Montpelier. One of the individuals was
believed to be Michael Truman, who had an active arrest warrant for trafficking
cocaine. After Troopers approached the individuals, Truman fled on foot.
Troopers pursued Truman on foot up the edge of the Winooski River and across the river
toward Berlin St. before catching him and taking him into custody.
Cocaine was found on Truman's person.
Truman was transported to the Middlesex Barracks for processing. Truman was also issued a
citation for attempting to elude and possession of cocaine. After processing he was brought
to the Washington County Superior Court, Criminal Division for arraignment for his warrant.
The Court subsequently released Truman with conditions of release.
Troopers were assisted by Montpelier PD during the incident.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 11/04/21 at 0830 hours
COURT: Washington County Superior Court, Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Attached
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper David Lambert
Vermont State Police
Troop A- Middlesex
1080 US RT 2
Middlesex, VT 05602
Phone: 802-229-9191
Fax: 802-229-2648