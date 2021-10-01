Middlesex Barracks/ Arrest on Warrant; Attempt to Elude; Possession of Cocaine

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21A303867

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper David Lambert

STATION: Middlesex

CONTACT#: (802)229-9191

DATE/TIME: 10/01/2021 at 1035 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Granite St. and Winooski River, Montpelier, VT

VIOLATION: Arrest on Warrant, Attempting to Elude, Possession of Cocaine

ACCUSED: Michael Truman

AGE: 35

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Montpelier, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time troopers from the Middlesex Barracks observed two

individuals walking on Granite St. in Montpelier. One of the individuals was

believed to be Michael Truman, who had an active arrest warrant for trafficking

cocaine. After Troopers approached the individuals, Truman fled on foot.

Troopers pursued Truman on foot up the edge of the Winooski River and across the river

toward Berlin St. before catching him and taking him into custody.

Cocaine was found on Truman's person.

Truman was transported to the Middlesex Barracks for processing. Truman was also issued a

citation for attempting to elude and possession of cocaine. After processing he was brought

to the Washington County Superior Court, Criminal Division for arraignment for his warrant.

The Court subsequently released Truman with conditions of release.

Troopers were assisted by Montpelier PD during the incident.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 11/04/21 at 0830 hours

COURT: Washington County Superior Court, Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Attached

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

