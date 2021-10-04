D&B Engineers and Architects Brings Life-Changing Fresh Water System to Nigerian School

D&B President Steven A. Fangmann Ofonime Inokon-Anusionwu Nigerian Children Enjoying New Water Supply built by D&B

Environmental Engineer and D&B team employ water engineering expertise to provide clean drinking water to Nigerian school children

WOODBURY, NEW YORK, USA, October 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A team of professionals from D&B Engineers and Architects, a leading architectural and engineering firm, has designed and remotely engineered a potable drinking water system to bring clean, safe water to C.A.C. Primary School Number 2 in Nigeria. The new water system provides quality potable water to hundreds of students of all ages while simultaneously reducing the spread of waterborne diseases. D&B leveraged its expertise with water distribution and construction to improve the lives and the overall health of the students as well as nearby villagers.

“Social responsibility has been integral to D&B's mission since our founding in 1965,” commented D&B Engineers and Architects President Steven A. Fangmann. “As specialists in water supply engineering, we recognized that we could have a tremendous impact on the children's daily lives and the families of the C.A.C. Primary School Number 2 and extend that difference to local villagers.”

In sub-Saharan Africa, particularly in Nigeria on Africa’s western coast, poor water quality leads to numerous health conditions dangerous to human life. Waterborne diseases include cholera, dysentery and typhoid fever.

“Students now have access to a safe, reliable water supply and are no longer forced to fetch water from the local stream,” said D&B environmental engineer and project originator Ofonime Inokon-Anusionwu. “Our hope is that the students can now devote more time to their studies. This project encourages the boys and girls to stay in school so that their futures may be bright.”

Inokon-Anusionwu, a native Nigerian, is the founder of the non-profit organization weCare Africa. The organization’s mission is dedicated to the sustainable eradication of poverty in rural sub-Saharan Africa. Inokon-Anusionwu’s strong connection to the area and her engineering expertise made the construction of the water system a highly personal project.

“Water is the most precious resource on the planet. Having clean, potable water readily available for drinking, cooking and other uses will profoundly elevate the quality of life for the students, their families and the village. Water engineering is a D&B specialty and this project, along with our firm’s mission to help others in need, demonstrates the impact that education – particularly in science, math and engineering – has on people and communities,” said Inokon-Anusionwu.

D&B’s sponsorship of the project enabled construction of an Elepaq 4.5 kVA generator, four water outlets, two 2,000-liter water storage tanks and a supply of 100 water bottles for distribution to students. An ancillary benefit was that weCare Africa hired local village laborers to construct the project. This instilled a sense of community empowerment and pride. The school principal and school chairman are managing the maintenance of the generator and the water system components. The project was completed within four weeks and has changed the lives of over 250 children who attend the school and their families. The full project cost in supplies, materials and labor were donated to weCare Africa by D&B. This is the second project that D&B Engineers and Architects has sponsored through weCare Africa, the first being construction of a sanitary/hygienic toilet facility for the school.

“Ofonime Inokon-Anusionwu took personal ownership of this project, deploying her professional knowledge of water engineering remotely to guide the local builders in construction of the tower and distribution system. Her passion, leadership and advocacy enabled us to become involved and to take a leading role on this project,” said President Fangmann.