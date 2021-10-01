One Stop Resources for Educators 

Dear Champions of Education,

Thank you for your ongoing and heroic service to the students of Maine. We recognize and hear the challenges you are facing, and have gathered in one place a few resources to assist you as you continue to provide for the academic, nutritional and social emotional needs of your students.

For a free, online, self-paced, asynchronous set of K-12 interdisciplinary learning modules created by Maine educators based on MLR standards, (great for supplementing classroom learning, emergency remote learning, or extension activities for students needing more challenge) check out MOOSE: https://www.maine.gov/doe/moose

For a free, open-access Social Emotional Learning online program, great for teachers to use in the classroom with students or remotely, check out SEL4ME: https://www.maine.gov/doe/sel/sel4me

For information about project Rethinking Responsive Education Ventures, or “RREV,” which provides professional learning opportunities in innovation engineering for school staff and leaders, access to innovative remote learning models and funding for piloting these, check out the RREV site: https://www.maine.gov/doe/rrev

For quick and easy tools for using technology to provide a high-quality continuity of learning, in person or remote, check out the awesome interactive MAP. Created by educators for educators, click to enter the school floor-plan-themed interactive resource bank and Check out the “Front Office” on MAP’s floorplan to connect directly with DOE staff members who can offer live help, office hours, ideas, and other supports. Check out the site: https://www.maine.gov/doe/col/map

For ensuring your students have access to their learning, even if they are quarantining or in isolation, DOE has contracted discounted rates for internet connectivity for Maine schools. Information about the cost of service and vendor contacts can be found on our website: https://www.maine.gov/doe/Learning/LTT/ConnectKidsNowProviders.Additionally, the Maine DOE is providing technical assistance to School Administrative Units who are applying for the federal grant Emergency Connectivity Fund, which can provide funding for wireless devices to support at home learning. The Maine DOE is available to support schools with new account set up, wireless service activation, and resources for connectivity. For more information on the ConnectKidsNow! Initiative, ECF funding applications, and wireless support for at home learning, please reach out to Brandi Cota at Brandi.M.Cota@maine.gov. For a supportive ear and confidential resource for all educators who are facing the challenges of the pandemic, please remember to use the Frontline Warmline. Staffed 7 days per week, 8:00 am – 8:00 pm, they are a great resource for listening and processing. More information can be found, here: https://mainedoenews.net/2021/09/10/maine-frontline-warmline-available-to-support-school-staff/

We hope you’ll find these resources helpful as you face the extraordinary COVID-related challenges. Please know that you have the respect and support of our DOE team behind you, and please reach out if we can be of assistance. Please take care of yourselves as you take care of others.

With gratitude,

Pender Makin Commissioner