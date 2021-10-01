Submit Release
ACTEM 2021 Fall Conference to take place Virtually on October 14th and 15th

The 2021 Fall ACTEM Conference (Association of Computer Technology Educators of Maine) is virtual this year, hosted by Hopin, a very reliable and successful platform. The conference is FREE for all ACTEM members, $20 for in-state non-members, and $30 for out-of-state educators.

The conference will run Thursday, October 14h and Friday, October 15th from 3:00PM to 7:00PM each day.

2021 Fall ACTEM Conference Highlights:

  • Two amazing keynotes, Michael Matera and Dr. Shreya Dave.
  • 90% of the presentations are recorded and available to all ACTEM members.
  • Check out the schedule of presentations here: https://bit.ly/ACTEM21

For more information contact ACTEM at (207) 222-4353 or info@actem.org.

