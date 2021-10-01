Registration is Open for the Maine Youth Leadership Conference

November 4th & 5th – In-Person & Virtual

It’s official! It’s live! Registration is open! On November 4th and 5th join the Maine Youth Action Network (MYAN) at the UMaine campus or online for two days of connection, community building, and so much more. The Maine Youth Leadership Conference is designed by and for middle and high school-aged young people, as well as their adult allies and advisors. Participants will experience inspirational keynotes, build community and leadership skills in person or in virtual “homerooms,” and engage in their choice of interactive workshops led by young people and adults from around the state of Maine.

The past 18 months have forced us to make relationships and meaningful connections in new ways. We’re strong together, and we believe that connecting people with a community right now is supremely important!

MYAN staff recognize the complexities and challenges Covid-19 brings to any gathering and community event. We want to ensure the conference is accessible, safe, and meaningful to all its participants. The event will have limited in-person capacity this year to ensure we are providing the best and safest experience possible.

For those that can’t make it in person, you don’t have to worry about missing a second! The conference includes a virtual option with special online workshops, access to inspirational keynotes, evening online community activities, and youth-focused “homerooms” for connection and learning.

We look forward to being in community with you soon! Be sure to check out our registration link below for more information about how to get involved. Please follow our Instagram, Twitter, or Facebook for more updates about presenters, conference announcements, and a chance to meet our youth Leadership team over the next 5 weeks!

__________________________________________

Lead a workshop at this year’s conference!

Do you have a project, passion, or skill that you want to share with other young people? Apply to be a presenter at the 2021 Maine Youth Leadership Conference!!! From school clubs to youth activists, this conference is a space for connection, community, and growth. We would love to have you join us.

Submit Your Idea Here!